Guntersville quarterback Cole McCarty was perfect in the first half Friday night against Sardis, helping the Guntersville Wildcats stretch their winning streak to six games with a 63-6 win over Sardis.
McCarty finished the first half 12 of 12 through the air for 259 yards and three touchdowns, tossing one each to Brandon Fussell, Cooper Davidson, and Sam Canady. Canady finished as the game’s leading receiver with five grabs for 119 yards. In addition to his big game passing, McCarty flashed his speed with three carries, including a long touchdown run, on his was to 79 yards for the game. Davidson also added an interception on defense, as did linebacker Ben Biddle in the second half.
White McCarty was airing it out and showing off his legs, Logan Pate did his thing on the ground, finding paydirt twice in the opening half on his way to 88 yards in the first two periods.
McCarty and Fussell opened the scoring, then Sardis was quick to answer, marching right down the field for a touchdown of their own to make it 7-6, snapping a three-game shutout streak for the Lions.
But from there it was all Guntersville, as the Wildcats score the next 35 points to make it 42-6 at the half.
Guntersville improves to 6-1 on the season, and now sits alone in first-place in 5A Region 7 at 4-0 after Boaz’s loss to Fairview. Guntersville is off next week, but then returns to action on October 15 when they host Boaz, where a win would clinch the Region title and a home playoff game.
Sardis drops to 0-6 and has dropped 19 games in a row dating back to 2019.
Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0
The Geraldine Bulldogs made quick work of host Brindlee Mountain on Friday, putting up 53 first-half points in a shutout victory to get back on track after a loss to Saks last week.
The Bulldogs had five different players rush for scores, led by Jaxon Colvin’s pair, while Cody Satterfield and River Walling each broke the 100-yard mark and found the end zone once. Caleb Hall and Carlos Mann also had scores on the ground. As a team, Geraldine rushed for 383 yards in the win. Colt Lusher also added a 75-yard kick return for a touchdown in the win.
The win pushes the Bulldogs to 4-2 on the season, but more importantly, puts them at 3-0 in the Region making they and Fyffe the last two undefeated teams in 3A Region 7.
The Bulldogs return home next week for their first home game in nearly a month for a big showdown with Sylvania. A win over the Rams would assure the Bulldogs of a home playoff game.
Brindlee Mountain has dropped 40 consecutive games.
West Point 43, Crossville 6
Host West Point had big first and second quarters, putting the Crossville Lions away early in 5A Region 7 action.
The Warriors put up 23 in the first, then 20 in the second for all of their points to send the Lions to an 0-6 start.
Crossville’s touchdown in the second half did end a three-game scoreless skid. The Lions will return home next Friday to take on Fairview, who defeated Boaz on Friday night, 21-18.
Sylvania 49, Asbury 6
Sylvania proved a rude guest Friday night at Asbury, opening the game in a big way on the way to a 49-6 victory in 3A Region 7 play.
Sylvania jumped Asbury form the start, putting up 35 points in the opening period before adding on 14 more in the second quarter for a 49-0 halftime lead. Asbury avoided the shutout with a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Asbury has dropped five games in a row and sits at 1-5, but will look to get back on track next Friday when they travel to take on Brindlee Mountain.
Sylvania improves to 4-2 on the season, including 3-1 in Region play, and faces a tough road test next Friday at Geraldine needing a win to keep its home playoff game hopes alive.
