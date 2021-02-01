Sharon Parker left a legacy of compassion and love as a nurse with Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. The organization will honor that legacy at the 16th annual Race to Remember fundraiser on March 6 at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
Parker died from COVID-19 in December 2020. Today, her family, coworkers and the families of patients she served remember the joy and comfort she shared.
“We called her our angel nurse,” said Rebecca Harris, wife of a former SCH patient. “She was always so kind and comforting to all of us. The day before Pierce passed, she stayed with our family the entire day. We relied on her. She was so incredibly special to all of us.”
Shepherd’s Cove invites everyone to remember or honor their own heroes from all walks of life through the Race to Remember.
“Heroes live among us every day,” said Emily Sims, SCH special events coordinator. “Real heroes help make life better for others. They take courageous steps to bring peace, hope, joy, compassion, and love to the world around them. This past year, we realized just how much we need these heroes. We witnessed brave acts in many different forms, including physicians and nurses providing medical care in the face of a pandemic.”
Previously held at the Albertville High School campus, SCH is excited about the race’s new location and the addition of a virtual option. Virtual racers can register online and complete their 5K on their own between Feb. 27 and March 13. They must track their distance and time, take a screen shot, and submit it to myr2rtime@gmail.com.
To register or learn more, visit racetoremember.run.
