The Geraldine Bulldogs became the first team to take down the Fyffe Red Devils this season, dropping Fyffe by a 5-2 score in the semifinals of the DeKalb County Tournament, sending the Bulldogs to the final where they dropped a narrow 8-7 decision to finish as the county runner-up.
In the win over Fyffe, Geraldine trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but went to work in the third inning, scoring a pair to knot the game courtesy of a pair of RBI singles from Levi Martin and Bo Harper.
The Bulldogs then broke the tie with a run in the fifth, and two insurance runs in the sixth to end Fyffe’s hopes of an undefeated season, and a county title. Harper had an RBI triple in the fifth, and the big blow in the sixth came off the bat of Colt Lusher, who plated a pair with a double.
Those runs made a winner out of Drew Fowler, who held the high-powered Fyffe bats to just four hits, fanning eight, and pitching around five errors.
In the title game, Sylvania scored a pair of late runs to pull out the 8-7 win and the county bragging rights. Sylvania scored five times in the first to take a 5-2 lead, before Geraldine stormed back with a run in the second, then two in both the fourth and fifth to take a 7-5 lead. But a run in the fifth, and then a Blake Phillips double plated what proved to be the winning runs for the Rams.
In the title game, Harper continued his big weekend with a pair of RBIs, while Drew Fowler and Miles Benton each drove in a run, with Fowler scoring twice.
Geraldine opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Collinsville, with Fowler and Martin combining for the shutout. Martin fanned 15 in the win, allowing just four hits over seven innings of work before Fowler tossed a scoreless eighth inning.
Both Fyffe and Geraldine finished their area schedules as regular season champions, and earned the right to host this coming weekend's opening round of the playoffs.
Fyffe will host Lauderdale County on Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m., while Geraldine will play host to Carbon Hill with a doubleheader sated to start at 5 p.m. Should a third game be needed in either series, it will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fyffe, and 1 p.m. in Geraldine.
