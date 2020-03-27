Dear Editor:
Many people do not realize how hard CNAs work. Sure, they don't have the education of a nurse but still have just as much heart. It's not an easy job. The work is difficult and pay is not that great, but I still love my patients! I love to see the smiles on their faces when I walk into their rooms. There are lots of times I've had to live paycheck to paycheck and wonder how I'm going to pay my bills. Just remember, when you see a CNA, thank them for their hard work and dedication to the healthcare field. They are what keep it together!
Tarrah Wilbanks
Boaz
