The 2019 Albertville varsity volleyball team featured a nine-member senior class loaded with talent, including Kyla Mayes.
Mayes and her classmates propelled the Aggies to one of the greatest seasons in program history. AHS posted a 44-12 record and won the Marshall County Tournament title, along with the Class 6A, Area 13 regular-season and tournament championships.
The Aggies were ranked in the 6A top 10 all season long and advanced to the Final Four of the AHSAA 6A State Tournament. It was the first time Albertville made the Final Four under the current tournament format.
“Being our last year, it was like, we’ve got to keep this going before it ends,” Mayes said of the Final Four run. “It was really exciting, but like sad, very sad.”
On March 12, Mayes became the third member of her class to sign a scholarship, as she inked with Bevill State and head coach Theresa Berry-Franks. Savannah Rutledge signed with Wallace State-Hanceville, and Journey Oden signed with LaGrange College.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on playing,” Mayes said. “It kind of just fell in my lap.
“She [Berry-Franks] texted Coach O [AHS head coach Lydia O’Donnell] and said she was interested because she saw my video, and she wanted me to come to a tryout and so I went. And from there, it was perfect. Everything just fit.
“They needed an outside [hitter], but she made me play each spot and she liked that I could pretty much do all of it, so I’m not sure what I’ll be doing.”
The 5-foot-11 Mayes played outside hitter for the Aggies. She collected 256 kills, 49 aces, 34 blocks and 29 digs as a senior. She joined the varsity at the end of her sophomore season.
“Kyla was probably one of our biggest attacking presences, so offensively she was a big leader,” O’Donnell said. “She’s just motivated to get better all the time.
“Attacking-wise, she can see the court better than probably anyone on our team. She can hit across the court, she can hit down the line and really anywhere we saw a hole. That helped us a ton, especially there at the end of our season when we were playing some better defensive teams.
“Kyla always wanted to get better, no matter how good she already is. She could get 15 kills in a match and then come to the bench and be asking what could I do on the last one I missed.”
Mayes thanked O’Donnell and former AHS head coach Cristy West for their contributions to her career.
“They were both really big and helped me get to this point,” Mayes said. “I probably wouldn’t be here without them.”
Mayes played club ball for Ignite for two years and for Impact for one year. She hopes to play for a four-year college or university following her time at Bevill State.
“I would love to still play as long as I can,” she said.
Albertville Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Tyler Reeves praised Mayes during her signing ceremony.
“Kyla is a great kid,” Reeves said.
“One thing that sticks out to me is she takes three AP classes. A lot won’t sign up for that. Any college that sees that on her transcript can say I’m picking somebody who will be able to handle the academic side.
“We’re extremely proud of her, and we know she’s going to represent Albertville High School well.”
