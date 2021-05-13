Guntersville put up a fight in its opening game of the Regional Softball Tournament in Florence, but late runs from Hayden and an offensive burst from East Limestone brought an end to their season after two games Wednesday afternoon.
The Wildcats dropped the first game of the day 5-2 to Hayden, then saw their season come to an end at the hands of East Limestone, who rolled to a 14-3 win in loser-out play. The Wildcats end the season with a mark of 11-17.
In the opener, the 'Cats fell behind 2-0 after single runs in the second and third for Hayen, but Addi Yarbrough came up big in the bottom of the third.
With one on, Yarbrough connected for a two-run home run to knot the game, 2-2. Yarbrough finished the game 3 for 3, adding a pair of singles to her two-run shot.
The score remained tied until the top of the fifth, when Hayden used a sacrifice fly and a solo home run to make it 4-2, then added another solo shot in the seventh for the final margin.
Yarbrough was also strong in the circle for Guntersville, tossing six innings, fanning four, scattering four hits, and giving up just two earned runs.
In the nightcap, Guntersville again fell behind early, giving up single runs in the first and third before East Limestone tallied three times in the fourth to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Guntersville did not go quietly, scoring three times in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3, Ivey Marsh bringing in a run on a fielder's choice, and Yarbrough connecting for an RBI double in the inning.
But that momentum was short-lived, as East Limestone erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to halt the game via run rule, and ending Guntersville's season.
Guntersville finishes the season with an 11-17 mark, but did capture the area regular season championship this season.
