Boaz head football coach Jeremy Sullivan expected to be making preparations for spring practice and possibly watching the Pirate baseball team participate in the state playoffs in mid-April.
Instead, he’s dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of an EF2 tornado that tore through parts of Boaz on April 12.
“The longer that I’m in this … being the head coach is all about dealing with the stuff they don’t write down in the head coach manual,” said Sullivan, who enters his fourth year at BHS.
“I’ve had a player pass away during the season [at Citronelle], I’ve had the previous coach [Eric Whaley] pass away when I first got here, we’ve had corona and now we’ve had a tornado hit.
“All those are things that nobody knows what you should be doing. What’s the right thing to do? I’ve decided that you do the best you can and you make the best decisions you can in the moment, and you’re the one that’s going to have to live with them, you and your players and the people those decisions affect.
“That’s the way I’ve tried to approach this whole COVID thing — what can we do to help our players? We want to try to do whatever we can to help them. It’s been tough. I think the toughest part for coaches is you don’t see your kids all the time. I miss them, and I hope they miss us a little bit.
“When you’re around them every day, you know what their needs are and it’s a lot easier to help them out. When you’re not around them every day, it kind of gets away from you. You don’t know what they need or what you can do to help them become a better person, a better player, a better student. There’s a lot of question marks out there that you don’t have the answer to.”
Sullivan believes all students, including his son and daughter, need the structure school and sports provide them.
“It’s tough when that gets taken away so suddenly and so fully,” Sullivan said. “What kind of choices are they going to make to fill that time? What kind of choices are they going to make when they don’t have a teacher standing over them when they’re doing their schoolwork, or don’t have a coach to answer to for those grades?”
Sullivan and his family live in a section of Boaz that escaped damage from the Easter Sunday tornado, but Pirate players and members of his coaching staff felt the twister’s wrath.
“We were scrambling Sunday night, because nobody has [cellphone] service and nobody has power, trying to figure out if any of our kids’ houses were hit,” Sullivan said.
“Then, we found out about Coach [David] Bittinger, who has two of our players. Both of his boys are playing this year. We knew they were in pretty bad shape.
“Gavin Huffman lives in that same neighborhood. He’s a defensive lineman who will probably start for us this year and whose mom and dad are real active in the booster club. We knew they were there.
“Thankfully, none of our players were injured. A lot of them have some damage to their house. Of course, Quez [Kelly, Bittinger’s son], has probably the most damage.
“Coach [Jeremy] Lacks had a tree fall on his house, and they were not injured.
“It was a scary few hours of just trying to check on all the players and coaches and make sure everybody was OK.”
On Monday morning, Sullivan and members of his coaching staff teamed with Adam Rhoden, the husband of BHS cheer coach Tiffany Rhoden, in helping with the cleanup.
“Coach [Adam] Keenum kind of led that,” Sullivan said. “He kind of organized it all. I mean, it really wasn’t organized. It was just show up and try to help somebody. What can we do to help somebody? I was really proud of what him and those other coaches were able to do.”
Last April, Sullivan suffered a ruptured appendix and spent a week in the hospital. His family experienced an outpouring of love and concern from the Boaz community.
“We had more food than we could’ve ate in a month, and it was just unbelievable what people did for us,” he said.
“It was a small glimpse of what you’re seeing with the tornado cleanup. People coming from everywhere, and all different kinds of people coming together and trying to help.
“It was amazing to see the response people had to the tornado. Even if it didn’t affect them at their own home, they went and found some way they could help.
“It’s just unbelievable to see how people are so willing and so selfless and so generous in doing what they can to help other people.”
Kelly Adams is Keenum’s mother-in-law, and Sullivan praised her response to the tornado.
“Anytime there’s something like that going on in Boaz, Megan’s mom is the one you always see,” Sullivan said. “Anytime there is a need, she’s rising up to meet it or finding a way to meet it.
“Between the businesses with the virus and the people whose homes were damaged, there’s just a lot of people in need right now. It’s great to live in a place where you see people stepping up to try and meet that need in so many different ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.