The Marshall County Leadership Challenge (MCLC) will be opening applications up on March 13th, 2020. The application deadline is May 15th, 2020. You may apply online by visiting our website at http://marshallcountyleadership.com
Those who are chosen to participate in MCLC will extensively explore Economic Development, Tourism, Education, Public Safety, Media, Health & Social Services and Local Government. In the spring, the class will travel to Montgomery for the State Government program where they will stay overnight to get a more in-depth view of how our state government works. As well as participate in our 9th Annual Marshall County Legislative Reception.
The MCLC was founded in 1992 as an avenue to prepare and build leadership resources within our entire county. The program makes a significant contribution to Marshall County’s well-being by providing intensive hands-on study and in-depth discussion of issues and challenges facing the county. Participants of the program both current and emerging leaders- will be better equipped to affect positive change because they gain a greater understanding of the unique forces which make up our community.
To keep graduates informed on MCLC happenings, upcoming events, etc.... we would like to encourage them to join the MCLC Alumni Association by visiting our website at http://marshallcountyleadership.com/
Countless organizations benefit from the Marshall County Leadership Challenge program. Benefits have not only been through hands-on community projects during the class, but program graduates serve on a variety of boards and commissions in the Marshall County area as well. Over 575 individuals have graduated from the program so far.
The Marshall County Leadership Challenge offers businesses and organizations sponsorship opportunities. These sponsorships help underwrite a portion of each program and allow growth into new areas of leadership development for participants. No program planning responsibilities are required of sponsors. Please visit our website, marshallcountyleadership.com, for more sponsorship information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.