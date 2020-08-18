Christmas may be more than four months away, but signups for Christmas Coalition are scheduled to begin Sept. 8-11.
Parents and guardians may apply for at the Albertville First United Methodist Church or the recreation centers in Boaz and Guntersville.
Hours are 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10; and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 11.
Only one adult per family will be admitted to the facility to fill out forms. Children are not allowed.
Applicants must speak English or bring an interpreter.
All applicants must bring the following:
• Name, photo ID, address, phone number with an alternate number, and proof of Marshall County residency (such as a copy of an electric or water bill) in the name of the applicant who is the parent or legal guardian of the child.
• Name of school, grade, clothing and shoe sizes and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child.
• School name, school phone number and student ID number for children being homeschooled.
• A list of every person living in the household.
• Legal guardians must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents if not the parent.
• Proof of one of the following (in the name of the applicant) – Copy of a 2019 tax return, current SSI letter (if another adult living in the household is working you must provide proof of their income), current legal paycheck stub for everyone working in the household, or July and August bank statements showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household.
The Marshall County Christmas Coalition was formed in 1996 to assess and coordinate Christmas assistance programs in Marshall County and to foster cooperation among agencies, governmental entities, schools, businesses, churches and other community supporters toward the accomplishment of these efforts.
To learn more about Christmas Coalition or to sponsor a child this holiday season, log onto christmascoalition.org, or call 256-582-9998.
