Boaz Chamber of Commerce officials have altered plans for this weekend’s Christmas Under the Stars events due to an uptick in area COVID-19 cases.
Chamber President Jill Johnson said the annual parade and the lighting of the city’s new Christmas tree at Old Mill Park have been cancelled.
However, events planned for downtown Boaz on Friday evening will go on as planned.
“It was a very, very hard decision to make,” Johnson said Wednesday morning. “Our board met for over two hours to come to that decision.”
Christmas Under the Stars will shift to downtown along Main Street from 7 to 9 p.m. Live music featuring Country Case and Jeff and Beverly Walker will be featured. Country Case will be raising funds to benefit member Trent Slaton’s daughter, Oaklee, an infant in need of a heart transplant.
Horse drawn carriage rides will be available. About 10 food trucks and vendors will be on hand, Johnson said, along with other vendors, and all downtown businesses will be open late for the event. There will also be multiple snow machines providing a wintery atmosphere throughout the evening.
Alabama 168 will be closed in the area allowing for the Marshall County Wranglers to set up a lighted and decorated Jeep show.
“They will set up at 5 p.m. and turn their lights on for everyone to enjoy,” Johnson said.
“The Tinsel Trail will be open for families to walk through and enjoy. The park is really beautiful at night.”
