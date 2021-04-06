In one of the most-anticipated soccer matches of the season, The No. 2 ranked Susan Moore Bulldogs topped No. 1 ranked Glencoe on Monday night in girl's soccer action, with the host Bulldogs picking up a 3-0 win on their home field.
The win lifts Susan Moore into the top-spot in region play as the regular season winds down.
Record-setting scorer Claire Perkins led the Bulldog attack with a pair of goals and an assist in the win.
Perkins found Clairibel Robles for the match's opening goal, then scored the final two for the Bulldogs on assists from Briley Dutton and JoAnna Saenz.
"I thought we played slow the first half of the game and we made some minor adjustments at the half," Susan Moore coach Nick Butts said of the performance. "The second half we played fast and made some great passes to open up some shots on the goal. Overall this win was a team effort and it put us in a great position as we get closer to the playoffs. I think what's so exciting about this team is that each and everyone of us believe in each other. We have one goal in mind and that's to get the job done. We've kinda taken that approach to finish this thing and do something special in the end. I think our community is starting to rally behind us and that's something special."
The win lifts Susan Moore, currently the No. 2 team in the 1-3A girls' rankings, to 18-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Wednesday with a match at Hokes Bluff, who the Bulldogs defeated earlier in the season by a final score of 7-1.
Sardis tops Glencoe behind big fourth inning
Leading 2-0 after three innings, visiting Sardis added much-needed insurance in the fourth, plating five runs and holding off a Glencoe rally attempt for a 7-4 win in softball action Monday.
The Lions plated single runs in the second and third, then erupted in the top of the fourth. The big blow in the frame came off the bat of Adelyn Ellis, who laced a two-run double that scored what proved to be the winning run.
As a team, Sardis racked up 12 hits in the win, led by three from Val Owens, who also added an RBI, while Anna Kate Waldrep and Maddie Harris each collected a pair of hits and an RBI. Both of Harris' knocks were doubles.
Harris also earned the win in the circle for the Lions, tossing the first five innings before giving way to Kayden Tarvin who got the final five outs.
Sardis improves to 11-10 with the victory.
West End slugs past Southeastern
Visiting West End made quick work of Southeastern on Monday in baseball action, scoring multiple runs in three innings on the way to a 14-2 victory in five innings with Trevor Willet shining at the dish.
Willet hit for the cycle in the win, going 4 for 4, tripling in the first, doubling in the second, homering in the fourth, and completing the cycle with a single in the fifth. In all, Willet collected six RBIs in the win, and scored three runs.
The Patriots wasted little time in putting the game out of reach, scoring three in the first and then six in the second for a quick 9-0 lead. A run in the fourth and four more in the fifth brought the game to a half two innings early.
Colby Pierce added two hits and two RBIs in the win.
While Willet and the offense were clicking, on the mound, Ty Taylor scattered four hits over five innings of work, fanning two to earn the five-inning complete-game win.
Southeastern softball tops West End with late rally
Visiting West End held a 6-2 lead with three inning to play, but the fifth and sixth innings were all Southeastern, as the hosts rallied for five runs across the two innings, pulling out a 7-6 win over the Patriots.
Southeastern cut the lead to 6-4 with a pair in the fifth, then scored three in the bottom of the sixth to steal the win. Southeastern were helped out by a pair of errors in the inning that allowed the tying an go-ahead runs to score.
Josie Bunch had a big game at the plate for West End in the losing effort, going 3 for 4 with a double and driving in three runs. Payten Canady had a pair of hits and scored twice from the lead-off spot, while Grace Gilbreath collected two hits.
Plainview rolls past Fyffe, 12-2
Host Plainview had the bats rolling Monday, slugging to a 12-2 win over rival Fyffe in softball action.
The Bears scored eight runs across the first two innings and never looked back, plating four more over the rest of the game to earn the win after six innings.
Madison Myers had a pair of hits and an RBI for Fyffe in the loss, with those hits being a triple and a double. Livia Cowart also had a pair of hits and an RBI in the loss for Fyffe.
