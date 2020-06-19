Saturday, June 20
• Marshall County Democrats will hold the Summer litter pickup of their Adopt-A-Mile location. Meet at 8:00 a.m. at County Park #1, 19348 U.S. Highway 431, north of the Tennessee River Bridge and downtown Guntersville. The Adopt-A-Mile is between mile markers 299 and 300. To volunteer, call Susan McKenney at 256-558-1927.
• The NAYF youth football league is holding sign-ups for players 8-9 year olds at The Venue in front of Crawmama’s from 9-11 a.m. Players will need a copy of their birth certificate. There is no charge to play. Call 256-302-6475 for more information.
Tuesday, June 23
• The Marshall County Arc annual meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., via virtual conferencing on Zoom. Officers and directors will be elected. All current members are invited to attend. For more information, call 256-609-5099.
Sunday, June 28
• The Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department is taking pre-orders for smoked Boston butts and chickens for July 4 holiday celebrations. Call 256-582-8721, 256-582-1301 or 256-582-0977 to place orders.
Wednesday, July 1
• The LifeSouth Blood mobile bus will be at the North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. All blood types are needed.
Friday, July 3
The North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville is having a yard sale at 7 a.m. in the south parking lot. Proceeds will go toward purchasing Christmas presents for the needy.
Ongoing
• Applications for the 2020-21 school year are being taken now Marshall County Head Start Free Preschool Program, ages six weeks to pre-k 4/5. Call: 256-891-3423 for appointment or apply online at capna.org.
• Albertville City Schools Child Nutrition Program is providing breakfast and lunch at no charge for children 18 years and younger during the summer. Located at Albertville Primary/ Elementary School, at 1100 Horton Road in Albertville, each Monday,Wednesday and Friday. For more information, please contact Amanda Bean at 256-891-6318 or Connie Kennamer at 256-891-1183 extension 216.
