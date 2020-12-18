On Thursday, at approximately 3 p.m. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators and narcotics unit agents uncovered a large illegal winery at the Rainsville Waste Water Treatment Plant.
According to Sheriff Nick Welden, an anonymous tip was received earlier that day stating a possible illegal alcohol operation was taking place at a City of Rainsville municipal building.
After agents and investigators arrived at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Horton Road in Rainsville, Mayor Roger Lingerfelt was contacted and advised of the complaint.
Mayor Lingerfelt then arrived on scene to allow agents and investigators to proceed in a search of the building.
While conducting the search, agents and investigators located a large amount of illegal alcohol, and a winery which appeared to be in operation for a long period of time. ALEA and SBI investigators were also on scene to assist with the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing, and charges will be filed. The DCSO will update in the coming days when more information can be made available.
“I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down,” Welden said. “This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state. A big thanks to the public and their tips against all illegal activities.
“Once again, it doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won’t tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer’s expense.”
