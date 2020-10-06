Ike Rowell moved from running back to quarterback in the Fyffe offense for the 2020 campaign, and the senior has kept the Big Red Machine’s attack rolling during its first season in Class 3A.
Rowell delivered the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the high school football games of Oct. 2. Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the weekly feature, which is new for the 2020 season.
Plainview opened the game with an 18-play drive that consumed 9:21 of the clock but produced no points, as Fyffe forced a turnover on downs at its 20-yard line.
The Red Devils’ offense took over, and Rowell took them 80 yards in seven plays. He finished the drive with the Play of the Week, a 48-touchdown run that showcased his speed as he sprinted past the defense down the Bears’ sideline.
It was the first of Rowell’s four touchdowns on the night, which paced the Red Devils to a 42-12 triumph. He also threw a scoring pass to Brody Dalton, accounting for five total touchdowns.
For the season, Rowell has rushed 80 times for 670 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is 9-of-12 passing for 264 yards and five scores.
