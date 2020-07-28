Boaz Mayor David Dyar announced the City of Boaz earned the distinction of being an Alabama Community of Excellence.
The designation was announced Thursday at the Alabama League of Municipalities annual convention in Montgomery. On hand to receive the award was Boaz City Councilman Johnny Willis.
Other area cities with the ACE distinction include Guntersville and Arab.
“We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction,” Dyar said. “I want to the Christy Farmer for acting as our ACE captain.”
The ACE program offers a systematic three-phase approach with technical resources and the tools needed to help Alabama’s small towns foster growth and prosperity by focusing on their distinctive assets and resources.
Phase 1 is an assessment phase in which the ACE team prepares a comprehensive report detailing community assets and weaknesses.
Phase 2 is a leadership development and strategic planning component which establishes a leadership development program, an up-to-date strategic plan and identifies a local nonprofit development organization.
Phase 3 is the implementation and comprehensive planning segment that focuses on planning, commercial business development, retiree attraction, economic and tourism development and quality of life.
Willis brought home a plaque and two signs to be displayed around town.
Also during Monday’s meeting, councilmen:
• Announced a public hearing at the Boaz Senior Center, 1112, Church St., on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. to determine if a sales tax and fuel tax rebate should be granted to Ricky Hayes, doing business as JR Properties, in return for substantial upgrade and renovation of the Don’s Maverix service station at 299 U.S. 431.
Dyar said the proposed rebate would consist of a 3 percent rebate of sales taxes on total sales over $660,000 per year and 1 percent rebate of fuel taxes on fuel sales over 55,000 gallons per year due to the city of Boaz for a period of five years beginning with the completion of renovations during the 2020 tax year.
The public is invited to the hearing to speak for or against the proposal.
• Adopted a resolution to allow the Kelley Group to enter into an agreement with Skipper Consulting Inc. for a traffic study along a portion of Alabama 168 near the old outlet center.
City Clerk Jill Bright said the city has applied for grant money to upgrade the entrances to the shopping centers and a traffic study is one requirement.
• Hired Lindsey Turner as a full-time records clerk for the police department. Turner has been working as a part-time clerk but Assistant Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert said the job requires more than 29 hours per week, and officials recommended making her a full-time employee.
• Hired Jonathan Hunter Doss as a full-time police officer without certification. Colbert said Doss will attend the police academy once COVID restrictions allow.
• Adopted a resolution certifying Mike Matthews as the only person to file for the Place 5 councilman’s seat and thus the winner of the seat.
