Snead State continued its winning ways Sunday afternoon, posting 30 runs in a pair of wins over Enterprise State and Lurleen B. Wallace, while getting strong pitching in the win over LBW.
In the opener against Enterprise State, the Parsons (4-4) scored multiple runs in four innings, including three in both the sixth and seventh innings to hold on for an 11-9 win.
Lawrence Hammonds paced the offense with a pair of hits, including a home run, to go with four RBIs and three runs scored. Triston Todorowski and Ryan Godfrey each added a pair of RBIs in the win, with Todorowski registering three hits.
Evan Rightnowar earned the win on the mound for the Parsons, tossing four innings, giving up a pair of hits, two earned runs, while striking out four. Milton Cuyler earned the save in relief, getting the final four outs while fanning two.
In the nightcap against LBW, the Parsons were clicking on all cylinders, scoring multiple runs in all five innings, and seeing three pitchers combine for a no-hitter.
At the plate, Hammonds continued his big day with two hits, including his second homer, and four RBIs to finish the day with eight total. Matthew Williams had two hits, three runs, and four RBIs, while Austin Young and Godfrey each added two RBIs.
On the mound, Andrew Ponder tossed the first three innings, fanning four, before giving way to Michael Myers and Coy Martin, who each tossed a scoreless, hitless inning to preserve the no-hitter. The Parsons did issue four walks over the five innings.
