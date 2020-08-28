Boaz let opportunity slip through its fingers Thursday night, as Madison County won its second straight overtime game of the season, the latest 28-21 over the Pirates at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
Madison County jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but Boaz rallied for 21 unanswered points to take a 21-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The Pirates had an opportunity to take a 10-point lead late in the game before disaster struck, and the result was a disappointing loss.
On Madison County’s first play after Boaz took the 21-14 lead, defensive lineman Junior Lankford recovered his second fumble of the game at the Tiger 26-yard line.
Boaz picked up a first down to the 14 but the drive stalled, and Gerardo Baeza set up for a 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10 points.
But Boaz was penalized for a false start, which forced a 33-yard field goal. Madison County got a push and blocked the field goal. Once the mad scramble was over for the loose ball, Madison County took possession at its 49-yard line with 3:43 remaining.
It took the Tigers only four plays to tie the game.
Isaiah Purdue had runs of 7 and 3 yards before quarterback Ramiro Towers hit Purdue for a 40-yard pass to the 1-yard line. Purdue scored the touchdown from a yard out.
Andrew Sisco’s point-after tied the game at 21 with 2:21 left.
Case Watson intercepted Carter Lambert on the Pirates’ next possession, and Madison County couldn’t get into position before time ran out, sending the game to overtime.
Boaz won the toss going to overtime and chose defense.
On Madison County’s first play of overtime from the Boaz 10, Watson took a jet sweep to the end zone for a touchdown. Sisco added the point-after to give Madison County a seven-point lead.
On the first play of the Pirates’ overtime possession, Kadin Bennefield was stopped for no gain. On second down, Jaquez Kelly was dropped for a 5-yard loss.
On third down, Lambert’s pass to the end zone was intercepted by Evan Vaughn.
Brayden Parten’s 5-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening possession coupled with Sisco’s point-after gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Boaz fumbled on its first possession and Madison County recovered at the Pirate 32. Six plays later, Purdue scored on a 10-yard run.
Sisco added the PAT to increase the lead to 14-0 with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Boaz’s first scoring opportunity came when Lankford recovered a Tiger fumble midway through the second quarter deep in Madison County territory.
Bennefield put Boaz on the board on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:26 left in the first half. Baeza kicked the point-after to cut the lead to 14-7, which would be the score at the half.
Boaz took the second-half kickoff and drove 72 yards using 13 plays to tie the game. Bennefield scored his second touchdown of the night on another 1-yard run.
Baeza added the extra point to tie the game at 14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, in a battle of field position, Boaz forced a short Tiger punt and took over at the Tiger 36. It took the Pirates only two plays to take their first lead of the game, as Lambert threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Smart. Baeza added the PAT for a 21-14 Boaz advantage with 7:16 left in the game.
Eli Jacobs led Boaz with 78 yards on 11 carries. Bennefield added 67 yards on 22 carries. Purdue finished with 126 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Boaz (1-1) hosts Crossville on Sept. 4 to begin Class 5A, Region 7 play. Madison County opens region play next week hosting New Hope.
