FYFFE - Ike Rowell rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Class 3A No. 2 Fyffe to a 21-0 win over Class 2A No. 8 Clarke County 21-0 Friday night.
While Rowell was the star on offense with the three scores and 161 yards rushing on 29 carries, the Fyffe defense also got a star by holding the powerful Bulldog offense to only two first downs and 77 total yards. Clarke County only ventured into Fyffe territory once.
After a scoreless first quarter, Rowell scored two of his touchdowns in the second quarter. He had a 6-yard run with 7:29 left in the half. Brody Dalton added the PAT.
Rowell’s second touchdown came on a 9-yard run with 50 seconds left in the half. Dalton’s extra point gave Fyffe a 14-0 halftime lead.
The only scoring in the second half came on a Rowell 32-yard touchdown pass to Dalton. Dalton again added the point after.
Fyffe (5-0) travels to Plainview Friday in a Class 3A, Region 7 game. Fyffe (3-0) and Plainview (2-0) are the only two teams without a region loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.