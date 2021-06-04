This is an opinion piece.
My wife and I are pregnant with our first child, a sure-to-be beautiful, brilliant baby girl. We’ve got a new house picked out, a nursery complete with crib, colors and animal theme. What we haven’t picked out yet is a name.
Before the gender reveal, we kept the baby name talk to a minimum. My wife has had a list of ones she’s liked since I don’t know how long, probably since she was a little girl herself. But since we didn’t know the sex yet, we thought why waste time picking two names; we’ll just wait to see which one it is. We thought that would be easier. We thought that would involve less arguing. We thought we’d then quickly settle on a name.
We thought.
It’s been seven weeks since the gender reveal party (that’s a story in of itself; suffice it to say the pressure was on me not to be that guy in the viral video who strikes out and has the ball of colored powder bust at his feet.) That’s weeks without knowing what to call our baby girl, weeks of arguing over our favorites and wondering what in the world is wrong with each other for not liking the other’s suggestions.
It’s not all that uncommon for couples not to have a name picked out at this stage of the game. Our OBGYN said he’s seen parents wait till delivery day to finally pick one. But with so many family members and friends eager to purchase and make monogrammed gifts, we’re doing our best to hurry. I’m more sanguine about the whole issue, confident the right name will hit us at the right time.
My wife keeps offering her top names, each time as if it’s the first she’s mentioned it, as if I didn’t already vote “no.” My choices, though nothing stands out to me yet as a true favorite, couldn’t be more different than hers.
I want something biblical, Shakespearian, something with the heft of meaning behind it. “It’s not like we’re naming a new puppy,” I’ve said on more than one occasion, as if my tastes are superior. But, honestly, I’m going with my gut just as much as she is.
Certain names sound good to me. Most don’t. And to my wife’s increasing frustration, I have a hard time explaining why.
It’s hard to shed the baggage that comes with most names since, unless you pick one totally outside the mainstream, you’re going to know one or more people with that name already. This and other external factors I try to keep out of mind, sometimes too much. A few times I’ve thought I’ve found a good one only to realize someone close to me already has that name, but not so close as to warrant a namesake.
Most names are just that, but others can have lasting effects on a child into adulthood. Star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet (the latter name is on my list) were kept apart, killed themselves because their family names meant they were sworn enemies. Jacob, after wrestling with the angel all night and having his hip dislocated, was renamed Israel pointing toward his new mission and role in life. Those may be overly dramatic examples in the context of choosing a baby name, but you get the point.
I’m sure whatever name we settle on — we have a default name picked out in case we can’t agree on one we both love — will be perfect for our daughter. Once the name is written on the birth certificate, once I hold her in my arms for the first time and say it out loud, it won’t be just a name anymore. It will be her name and it will be the most beautiful sound in the world.
Daniel Tayloris news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.