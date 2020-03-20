The coronavirus pandemic prevented me from attending the funeral services of one of my favorite people, and favorite singers, Tuesday morning.
Pamela Kay Colvin Hunt went home to be with her Lord and Savior last Sunday following a gallant battle with depression. Due to the precautions created by COVID-19, only Pam’s immediate family gathered to lay her to rest in the cemetery of Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community.
I’m not sure Crossville High School’s gymnasium would’ve contained the crowd of folks who would’ve attended Pam’s services under normal circumstances. Although Pam was the self-proclaimed mayor of Kilpatrick, her heart bled black and gold.
She and her husband of 40 years, Charles, along with their children, Carrie Hunt Brock and Stephen Hunt, were CHS graduates. Pam served as a substitute teacher for the Crossville schools, promoting them and the Lion athletic program on Facebook and everywhere she went.
Jesus and her family are the only things Pam loved more than Crossville. The Lions lost one of their best friends when she passed away, leaving a void that’s going to be tough to fill.
Pam lived Mark 12:31. She practiced loving her neighbor as herself every day. She had a passion for helping and serving others, no matter the color of their skin or their native language.
Some of my earliest memories involve Pam. We’re cousins on the Hammonds/Colvin side of our family trees, and we also grew up together in church at Liberty Baptist.
As a teen, Pam helped form the favorite singing group of my life. Pam, Deborah Davis Colvin, Terri Davis Allen, Regina Reeves Word and Ann Johnson Elliott were simply known as the Liberty Girls Quartet. Terri and Deborah were Pam’s cousins on the Dowdey side, while Ann and Regina were her cousins on the Hammonds/Colvin side.
The girls first sang together during Vacation Bible School in the summer of 1973. The last time they performed together at Liberty was May 1, 2016.
Deborah gave me a CD of the Liberty Girls Quartet’s greatest hits following its 2016 reunion. One of the songs on the CD is, “Someday.” The first verse and chorus made me think of Pam:
VERSE
Sometimes there are burdens too heavy to bear
But there will be no more — Someday
Sometimes in this life there are heartaches, there are tears
But they’ll all be wiped away — Someday
CHORUS
Someday
In the morning
Someday
no more tears
I’ll leave it all behind — Someday
Someday
no more heartache
Someday
no more sorrow
All Heaven will be mine — Someday
Pam spent time with us Jan. 23, the day my mother, Shelba Allen, went home to be with the Lord. I picture Mother and Pam now walking the streets of gold in Heaven, singing praises to our Savior with other members of our Hammonds/Colvin family who have gone on.
Please pray for Pam’s family, and say a special one for her 83-year-old father, Kenneth Colvin. He buried his son, Greg, in 2003; his wife, Kay, in 2005, and now Pam. I am praying the Father of Compassion and the God of All Comfort wraps them in his arms and carries them through this difficult time.
I miss you, Pam, and I’m thankful for the love, laughter and memories we shared.
