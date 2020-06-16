This is an opinion piece.
When it comes to solving problems and overcoming differences in a relationship, communication is key.
Whether it’s in a marriage, business partnership, friendship, etc., every relationship has its problems. Often one or both sides don’t feel heard, like they’re not being taken seriously. If there’s any hope of saving the relationship, then simply “winning” the argument can’t be the main goal because you still have to live with your temporary opponent.
Though the first amendment protects the right to free speech, in practice certain topics or viewpoints have become off limits if you want to keep your job and decent social standing. It’s no coincidence that those topics are the most pressing if we are to salvage our relationship with our political counterparts, and by extension the country.
For example, if I could say whatever I wanted, I might point out how the Black Lives Matter organization and movement is deeply flawed, that they’re becoming a powerful political party with an agenda less about justice and equality and more concerned with leftist ideology. Without denying the possibility of case-by-case examples of prejudice, I would say demographic statistics of police shootings do not support the claim of disproportionate use of force against the black community. I would say if you are adjusting the stats for total population rather than comparing to crime rates, then you are comparing the wrong data sets. But I would never actually say any of that because I would be called a racist bigot.
I’d also be called a racist if I said I didn’t really care about Confederate monuments, flags, etc. right now. I’ve never really felt passionate either way, but if I leaned toward their removal, I still might argue that now seems the exact wrong time to do it with emotions and tensions running so high and critical thinking being at an all-time low. But, again, I wouldn’t actually say any of that right now.
I would maybe feel a little bit safer talking about the dangers China poses for America. The pain they inflict on their own people is apparent to see and the influence they wield in the U.S is becoming more obvious — more than 70 universities were just discovered to have received undisclosed funds from the communist country. Not to mention how many Americans OD’ed from deadly fentanyl imported from China, or the millions of people who have contracted COVID-19, better known as the Chinese virus, after the PRC neglected to take the steps to properly warn other countries or slow its spread. But I still probably wouldn’t bring it up because I would be called a racist.
I don’t think I’d be called a racist for criticizing the latest Supreme Court decision stretching the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to now cover members of the disparate LGBTQIA community, but I’d never do that because I’m not a homophone. One might quietly wonder if the logical and linguistic jujitsu the affirming judges had to go through to hand down such a decision and still call it textualism was as easy for the alleged conservative, Trump-appointed justice Neil Gorsuch as it was for progressive stalwarts Ginsburg, Sotomayor, et al. But I’m no lawyer. This decision may not be a case of what justice Samuel Alito deemed judicial legislation, but rather only a triumph for gay rights. Either way, I’d never bring it up because, again, I’m not a homophobe.
I will, however, take a risk by saying that shouting down opposing opinions, ascribing outrageous monikers to opponents and canceling offensive voices won’t lead to a positive outcome, even if one side “wins” the argument by their own measure. Bad ideas don’t die by burial but by exposure. If you’ve ever had your mind changed about something, no matter how small, it can be eye opening enough to make you wonder where other blind spots may be. But if we can’t entertain opposing viewpoints or talk about the elephants in the room, then we’re bound to trample all over each other as we ride them off a cliff.
Daniel Taylor is a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
Log In
