Saturday, June 27
• The Love Conquers All event will have live music and fellowship starting at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Albertville Farmer’s Market.
• Chevy of Boaz is having a car show with food and other vendors from 5 - 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
• The Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department is taking pre-orders for smoked Boston butts and chickens for July 4 holiday celebrations. Call 256-582-8721, 256-582-1301 or 256-582-0977 to place orders.
Wednesday, July 1
• The LifeSouth Blood mobile bus will be at the North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. All blood types are needed.
Friday, July 3
• The North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville is having a yard sale at 7 a.m. in the south parking lot. Proceeds will go toward purchasing Christmas presents for the needy.
Saturday, August 25
• The Boaz Chamber of Commerce is having a Back to School Bash at the Old Mill Park in Boaz from 6-8 p.m. There will be live music, food and a school supply giveaway.
Ongoing
• Applications for the 2020-21 school year are being taken now Marshall County Head Start Free Preschool Program, ages six weeks to pre-k 4/5. Call: 256-891-3423 for appointment or apply online at capna.org.
• Albertville City Schools Child Nutrition Program is providing breakfast and lunch at no charge for children 18 years and younger during the summer. Located at Albertville Primary/ Elementary School, at 1100 Horton Road in Albertville, each Monday,Wednesday and Friday. For more information, please contact Amanda Bean at 256-891-6318 or Connie Kennamer at 256-891-1183 extension 216.
