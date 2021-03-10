Trailing 4-0 after four innings to county rival Guntersville, things didn't look good for Boaz.
But the Pirate bats woke up late, plating five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to pull out a thrilling 5-4 win Tuesday afternoon at Pirate Park.
The Wildcats took the early lead with a run in the second, two in the third, and then another solo run in the fourth. The Wildcats were paced by Chase Cornelius' and Evan Taylor, each with two hits, while four different players drove in a run for the Wildcats.
But in the fifth, the Pirates got on the board in a big way, with Kylan Hornbuckle belting a three-run home run to cut the lead to one. In the sixth with the game tied 4-4 following a Mason Alexander RBI, Noah Long singled on a 1-0 count to drive in what proved to be the winning run. Hornbuckle and Long each finished with a pair of hits for the Pirates.
On the hill, Brandon Estes earned the win in relief for the Pirates, tossing a pair of hitless innings, fanning two in the process.
