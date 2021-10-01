The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce a schedule change from the holiday chorale production of “Black Tie Christmas” to “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play.” Due to the increased rise of Covid-19 in our area and the increased risk due to close contact singing, Director Johnny Brewer and the WBS Board of Directors made this health and safety consideration as a top priority for our performers and patrons.
“Set in the style of a 1940s radio studio, ‘A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play’ was selected and will feature a unique way for the audience to attend a 60-minute dramatic presentation of this Charles Dickens’ festive classic. With visual on-stage sound effects and music underscore, this reading featuring Scrooge, Marley, and all the Ghosts, along with the Cratchit family, will create a special nostalgic holiday feeling for our audience,” Director Johnny Brewer explained.
In-person auditions for “A Christmas Carol – A Radio Play” are scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m., at the WBS Playhouse in Reception Room No. 1. For the safety and health of the crew, volunteers and auditionees, social distancing will be observed.
Sunday, October 10th at 2:00 p.m. is dedicated to Zoom Auditions and is the deadline for Online/Video submissions. No In-Person Auditions will take place on Sunday, October 10. Persons auditioning through Zoom/Online/Video will need to sign up. Further information and links are available on the WBS website.
No memorizations of lines will be required of this cast of 12 to 20 performers. A single actor could be asked to perform multiple roles, except for the role of Scrooge. British accents of various levels will be used from Cockney to Yorkshire. Adult actors are wanted of various ages. A small group of young people will be needed to sing background Christmas carols in group scenes and to fill the roles of Tiny Tim, the Cratchit children, the turkey boy, and the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Under the direction of veteran Whole Backstager, Johnny Brewer, with Technical Director Denton Gillen, this production will offer something new to its patrons. Four live on-stage performances are slated for Dec. 16 through 19. Gillen stated, “For the weekend of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this production will be offered to the community in a recorded streaming format. This special broadcasted performance will be a perfect way for family and friends to watch this treasured holiday classic together at home.”
Audition materials and detailed information is available now for download from the WBS website www.wholebackstage.com. For more information, please contact the WBS office at 256.582.7469 or e-mail btbwbs@bellsouth.net.
