Dear Editor:
I ran head on to the use (abuse) of amendment 772 this week at the Guntersville council meeting when the mayor decided to give a $300,000 tax refund (abatement) to a strictly retail business, not a "commercial, industrial, research or service facility of any kind" as the amendment says. The council approved it! The Birmingham lawyer the city hired to sell it to the council mis-quoted the amendment in order to sell it and I guess the council doesn't read well.
How do I know this is abuse? All one has to do is read a state Supreme Court case, McDonald’s corp vs DeVenney, where the court talked about amendment 84, a local amendment with the same wording as amendment 772. In this case the court said, "The Legislature chose its words carefully and we must conclude that the Legislature did not intend for retail establishments such as McDonald's and K-Mart to benefit from this legislation. If it so desires, the Legislature can enact legislation for the benefit of retail establishments in future sessions."
Amendment 772 is a culmination of many local amendments with the same objective and it does not include retail. It is statewide and now the legislature will not keep making local amendments that do the same thing. In fact, legislation was introduced last year to do away with all the local amendments.
As I have talked before about the amendment and the possibility of abuse and corruption that I could see coming from it, I saw it for myself this week.
When all surrounding states, at least, do not allow retail abatements how could Alabama be different? We are not. My take, and others, is that when you give one person and not another an abatement, you are trying to pick winners and losers, a violation of the 14th amendment of the U.S. constitution.
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.