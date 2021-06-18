Samuel Bolling Bridges
Guntersville
He was loved by many and a friend to all. Samuel Bolling Bridges, 58, passed away following complications from brain surgery on Friday, June 16, 2021 with his children, mother, brother and sister-in-law by his side. He will be reunited in heaven with his wife of 30 years Caroline Christopher Bridges. He is survived by his three children, William Christopher Bridges (Brittany), Caroline Kaylor Bridges and Elizabeth Frances Bridges.
Sam will be most remembered by his quick smile and ability to easily make friends. Like his children who participated in many sporting activities and excelled – he was All County Basketball and Tennis player. Sam was a 1981 graduate of Boaz High School and a 1985 graduate of Auburn University where he received a B.S. in Business Administration/Finance. While at Auburn, he was a brother in the Kappa Alpha Order. He loved Auburn University and loved being a KA southern gentleman. He served as the KA house chairman.
Following graduation, he began a long and successful sales career in manufactured housing. His time working at Chandeleur Homes with his father and brother were his most special. He later became a real estate with Re/Max Guntersville. Sam was a member of the Guntersville First United Methodist Church. He was the beloved son of Frances Breedlove Bridges, brother David Bridges and sister-in-law Tami Bridges. He will be incredibly missed by his nieces and nephews; Carley Bridges, Tucker Bridges (Stephanie); Dr. Wade Christopher (Laura), Ryan Christopher; Sarah Christopher and Aimee Christopher. Family holidays will never be the same! He is predeceased by his father, Terrell Reynolds Bridges and his brother, Terrell Bridges, Jr.
On Monday, June 16, 2021 a visitation was held in the Family Life Center from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Celebration of Life in the Sanctuary at Guntersville First United Methodist Church, 539 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Marshall County Auburn Club to the Caroline and Sam Bridges Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 633 Guntersville, AL 35976.
Pallbearers were Tucker Bridges, Ryan Christopher, Tony Cofield, Lyle Darnall, Jack Fite, Alan Sartain, Lynn Selvage Randy Jones and Jim Reed and honorary pallbearer Dr. Wade Christopher.
Edward Ray Elrod
Albertville
Edward Ray Elrod, age 75 of Albertville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Mosley, Kholby Mosley, Cherone Barnhill, Hunter Smith, Alton Bickerstaff and Cody Elrod.
Visitation was from 5 until 8 Thursday evening and noon until 2 Friday before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Elrod; daughter, Vanessa Brown; son, Jonathan Elrod (Tiffany); son-in-law, Joseph Mosley; step-sons, Cherone Barnhill and John David Smith; step- daughter, Chanda Miller; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Khristy Mosley and Kimberly Smith; son-in-law, J. Neil Brown; parents, Cleo and Estelle Elrod; and his siblings, Etsel Elrod and Barbara Nell Harper.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Belinda Ann Freeman Tillery
Formerly of Crossville
Belinda Ann Freeman Tillery, 48, of Leesburg passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
Her funeral service was at 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Geraldine Cemetery. Rev. Melvyn Salter and Shannon Allen officiated the service. Pallbearers were Jeff Allen, Shannon Allen, Chuck Barkeley, Chris Chandler, Jody Garmon and Chad Hopper. Visitation was on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday afternoon from 1 until 3 before the service.
She is survived by her husband, David Tillery; father and mother, Rick and Sandra Freeman; sister, Beverly Nash; nieces, Miranda Powell, Macy Nash, and Abby Chestnut; nephew, Will Chestnut; special friend, Anna Hopper; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy Wayne and Barbara Tillery; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Chestnut (Neal).
Belinda is survived by many, many other family members and friends as she was a true blessing from God to all people she encountered. Belinda is happy with Jesus.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Myrtle and Lowell Fant and Nettie and Buford Freeman.
Crossville Memorial Chapel directing.
William Carl Pruett
Albertville
William Carl Pruett, 84 of Albertville, died June 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife Nel; daughter, Derinda (Randy) Weathersby; son, David (Robin) Pruett; daughters, Kim (Partick) Lawler and Kandie (Chris) Wilkerson; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Michael Lee Dobbins
Boaz
Michael Lee Dobbins, 29, of Boaz, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Hall; daughter, Daisy Lee Dobbins; parents, John and Francis Dobbins; sister, Angie Dorsett (Austin); and his grandmother, Clara Walters.
His family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Marc Malone
Boaz
Marc Malone, 48, of Boaz, died recently.
There will be a graveside service at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his children, Mykah Smith, Ali Gazaway, Gavin Malone and Peyton Malone; mother, Gaynell Malone; sisters, Jamie (Ken) Ellis and Tammie Mann; brother, Marty Malone; a niece and a nephew.
Belinda Ann Freeman Tillery
Leesburg
Belinda Ann Freeman Tillery, 48, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
Funeral services were Friday, June 18, 2021 at Crossville Memorial Chapel with interment at Geraldine Cemetery. Rev. Melvyn Salter and Shannon Allen officiated the service.
Survivors include her husband, David Tillery; father and mother, Rick and Sandra Freeman; sister, Beverly Nash; three nieces; one nephew; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy Wayne and Barbara Tillery; and a sister-in-law; Jennifer Chestnut (Neal).
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.