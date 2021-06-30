Coming off a season in which the Boaz volleyball team went 52-14, including 8-0 in area play, expectations are high, and nobody has higher expectations for the team than new varsity head coach Shyna Cahill.
Cahill was announced as the new head coach earlier this month, and her familiarity with the team has helped her hit the ground running, and has her, and the team’s, sights set on the program making a big jump.
“Really just being given the opportunity, I’m filled with excitement,” Cahill said. “I’ve coached all of these girls previously so I know what I can expect out of them, but I also want them to reciprocate that and expect a lot out of me as a coach. I’m ready to take the program to the next level, and continue to work and be good, and just enjoy the sport.”
Cahill, a 2010 graduate of Sardis where she excelled in volleyball, basketball, and softball, began her coaching career in college where she was a manager for the volleyball teams at both Snead State and Jacksonville State, and after receiving her degree in secondary education and biology, came to Boaz where she began her teaching career, and also spent the last five seasons in charge of the school’s middle school volleyball program.
That familiarity with the players has helped Cahill and the team hit the ground running despite her promotion coming in the middle of the summer.
“Honestly it’s almost been a seamless transition,” Cahill explained. “The girls having me as a previous coach, they know what my expectations are of them, so we’ve been in the gym with some open gym time, and really getting the girls in there and continuing to work. Like I said, they know what my expectations are and they’ve already started working hard for me, so it’s been pretty seamless.”
Cahill also noted that in the early portion of summer workouts, despite having a number of multi-sport athletes on the team, the squad has looked sharp and like they had spent the time between last season and now on the court, something they hope continues into the season.
“A lot of the girls are involved in other sports, or they’re in club volleyball, and they had a really successful season last year,” Cahill added. “Getting back into the gym you can’t tell that there was any time that they weren’t in the gym. They’ve been working hard, and we really just expect to be at that same level or improve from that this year.”
In addition to Cahill’s promotion, Ashlee Pinyan was named the new JV coach for the program, someone Cahill says matches her expectations for the team, and someone who works hand-in-hand with her on most of the program’s decisions.
“We work very well together,” Cahill said of Pinyan. “There’s not many decisions that I make without having her be included in that, she compliments me well, and I compliment her well. We work well together and our expectations for the girls are very high as far as practice time, skill level and those things. Since we are on the same page, and since we want so much for the girls and the program, it’s worked out very well that she’s able to fill that JV position.”
But above all else, Cahill and Pinyan want to instill a love of volleyball and the school in the players, with the goal of hoping that passion will lead to success.
“I want the girls to love the sport,” Cahill concluded. “I want them to love each other, and have a passion for that. I also want them to have a goal and to be able to work towards that goal. To work together as a team and come together as a team, and really have that passion for volleyball and that passion for Boaz, and the want to play and succeed.”
The Pirates will take the court for the first time this season on August 19 when they travel to Gadsden City for their opening match.
Cahill is married to her husband Corey, and has a son, Archer.
