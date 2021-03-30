When my three children were toddlers, Easter came in a close second behind Christmas as their favorite holiday. I’ll never forget the excited looks on their faces when they jumped out of bed on Easter morning to discover wicker baskets overflowing with goodies from the famous bunny himself.
Candy wrappers flew everywhere as my two youngest children quickly stuffed their mouths with chocolate covered rabbits and egg-shaped bubble gum. Jake and Katie bounced off the walls, giggling from a sugar rush, while I tried to coax them into looking at their other treats hidden underneath the green plastic straw.
My oldest son, Josh, however, never shared his siblings’ craving for sweets. Each year, he passed most of the candy to his younger brother and sister because his main prize was the brightly colored eggs. He would carefully examine each hard-boiled creation and then carefully place them all back in his basket.
When we got dressed and went outside to conduct our first “hunt” of the day, Josh was always reluctant to use his own eggs in the game. So, we usually ended up using the ones from the other two baskets…the cracked ones from Jake’s that he had already used for baseball practice and the peeling ones from Katie’s that she had started preparing to eat.
Josh loved Easter eggs so much that one unforgettable year he decided to save them without my knowledge. The cool days of April had turned into the sweltering month of July when I began to smell a strong odor coming from his bedroom. I searched high and low for the offensive stench and finally discovered the culprit. Trust me when I say that removing the eye crossing smell of three month old Easter eggs from your son’s sock drawer is not an easy task.
As my children grew older, I was saddened when they outgrew their yearly visit from ole’ Peter Cottontail. For several holidays, it just didn’t seem quite as exciting without any baskets to fill and eggs to hide.
But, the passing of time brought some beautiful grandchildren into my life and once again, I got to buy little stuffed rabbits and fill brightly colored baskets with eggs and candy. I love watching these sweet toddlers examine the items I give them, just like their parents did once upon a time ago.
Now each Easter Sunday after we get our fill of baked ham and mashed potatoes, we gather outside for a good old fashioned egg hunt. There are lots of laughs and giggles while the kid’s race all over the yard to see who finds the most and who finds the prize eggs.
After the event is over and the winner proclaimed, it’s time to bring out the banana pudding and reminisce about egg hunting escapades from days gone by. Of course, we always have a few chuckles about those sock drawer eggs and the smell that will forever linger in our memories.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.