FYFFE — No. 1 Fyffe’s first state football playoff game as a Class 3A school saw the Big Red Machine score the second-most points in school history.
Senior quarterback/running back Ike Rowell rushed for six touchdowns and passed for another to power the Red Devils to a 69-21 trampling of Oakman on Friday night at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field.
Fyffe’s attack amassed 555 total yards, including 529 on the ground. Rowell racked up 225 yards on 17 attempts.
The Red Devils (11-0) extended their school-record winning streak to 41 games. They’ve also won 47 in a row on their home field.
Fyffe plays host to No. 4 Walter Wellborn in the second round Nov. 13.
Walter Wellborn advanced behind a 63-20 rout of Phil Campbell.
Oakman, which finished 7-4, rode the passing of sophomore quarterback Baylor Odom to a 14-6 lead after a quarter Friday night.
Odom, who is the son of former Alabama and NFL player Antwan Odom, opened the game with a 37-yard completion to Denzel Chatman, who caught 10 passes in the first half.
Odom tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Kaedyn Marchbanks at the 10:11 mark of the first quarter. Rowell blocked the extra point, leaving the score 6-0.
On Fyffe’s first offensive snap, Rowell broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown run. Problems with the snap prevented Fyffe from attempting the extra point, leaving the score tied 6-6 with 9:51 on the clock.
The Wildcats answered with a 77-yard scoring drive to retake the lead. Odom had throws of 34 and 11 yards to Chatman, and he punctuated the drive with a 25-yard scoring pass to Chatman on a fourth-and-14 conversion.
Marchbanks completed a halfback pass for two points, making it 14-6 with 6:01 remaining.
The Red Devils responded by exploding for 29 unanswered points, seizing the momentum for good.
Rowell opened the second period with a 1-yard TD run, completing a 64-yard march. Justin Stiefel took a sweep around left end for two points, tying it 14-14.
Stiefel closed the night with 98 yards in kickoff and punt returns, yardage that set up the Red Devils’ offense in good field position five times.
Hunter Gillilan’s first carry of the night went 47 yards for a touchdown, putting Fyffe ahead 20-14 with 9:01 to go in the second period.
The Red Devils’ next drive ended with Rowell’s 10-yard TD dash. He also ran for two points, extending their margin to 28-14 with 4:28 remaining.
Fyffe’s offense needed one play to find the end zone on its next possession, as Rowell raced 48 yards with 2:09 on the clock. Brody Dalton’s extra point made it 35-14.
Odom threw his third and final TD pass of the night at the 53-second mark of the second quarter, as he connected with Chatman from 20 yards on a fourth-and-1 with a pushoff against Rowell as he made the grab.
Stiefel returned the kickoff to his 49, and Rowell picked up 25 yards on first down. On the next play, Rowell delivered a 26-yard TD pass to Hunter Gillilan, who was all alone behind Oakman’s secondary.
Dalton kicked it to 42-21 with 39 seconds to go.
Ty Bell picked off an Odom pass with seven/10ths of a second left.
Fyffe statistician Harold Bouldin said the first half featured 78 plays, 25 more than a normal half for a Fyffe game.
The Red Devils recovered Oakman’s onside kickoff to begin the second half. They drove 46 yards to the end zone, with Rowell getting the TD on a 6-yard carry. Dalton’s extra point expanded Fyffe’s cushion to 49-21.
Stiefel’s 26-yard punt return put Fyffe’s offense in business at the Oakman 34. Two plays later, Rowell ran 15 yards for his sixth and final TD of the night.
The Red Devils missed the point-after, but they led 55-21 with 5:38 remaining.
Brodie Hicks collected Fyffe’s next TD, breaking tackles on a 26-yard run with 2:22 left in the third. Yahir Balcazar nailed the extra point.
Stiefel’s leaping interception over the middle set up the Red Devils’ last scoring drive. They took over at their 23 and drove 77 yards, capped by Hunter Machen’s 6-yard run with 5:14 to go in the fourth period. Balcazar kicked it to 69-21.
Odom completed 23-of-35 passes for 296 yards. Chatman caught 12 for 185 yards.
