The EF2 tornado that swept across Boaz on Easter Sunday destroyed at least five homes and damaged dozens more.
According to Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett, there were 93 homes that were affected during the storm, as of Thursday morning.
She said 5-7 of the homes had been deemed destroyed; 11 had suffered major damages; 16 had minor damages. Meanwhile, 61 homes were affected but remain livable.
“Now, these are running totals,” McBurnett said. “These numbers are not final and will likely change.”
She said it was difficult to get into some of the damaged areas to make assessments and verify homes affected on Monday and Tuesday, but since, authorities have made lots of progress thanks to the work of utility companies, street department workers and many volunteers.
“Clean up is going really well,” McBurnett said. “But it’s going to take weeks … two months as an estimate, and it could be longer, just to get all the debris picked up.”
With insurance companies still at work and contractors still to be contacted, McBurnett said it could 6-8 months before things return to any kind of normalcy, which is typical after this type of natural disaster.
No deaths were reported in Alabama after the bout of severe weather on Sunday. In Boaz, only one injury had been reported to the Boaz Police Department. A second injury was reported directly to The Reporter on Thursday.
