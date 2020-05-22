The door continues to revolve in the head football coaching position at Douglas High School, as the Marshall County Board of Education voted to accept Jamison Wadley’s resignation during Wednesday’s meeting at Brindlee Mountain High School’s gymnasium.
The MCBOE approved Wadley’s hiring July 25 last year, only 11 days prior to the start of preseason practice. It was his first head-coaching job. He succeeded Don Simmons, who resigned in July after accepting the job in June.
Wadley’s only Douglas squad posted a 1-9 record, beating Brindlee Mountain 55-0. The margin of victory set a DHS single-game record.
Whomever succeeds Wadley will be Douglas’ fifth head coach since Brian Knapp served in the role from 2008-15. Brad Pounds coached in 2016, Bubba Jennings from 2017-18 and Wadley in 2019. Simmons took the job but never coached a game.
Under the AHSAA’s reclassification for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Eagles will compete in Class 5A, Region 7 with Boaz, Crossville, Guntersville, Sardis, Fairview and West Point. Douglas’ nonregion opponents will be Weaver, Brindlee Mountain, Glencoe and Pisgah.
The Eagles host Weaver in their season opener Aug. 21.
Douglas High School is also searching for a head volleyball coach and a varsity girls soccer coach.
Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Laura Clark is retiring from coaching. She coached the DHS volleyball team from 2016-19.
Trevor Mitchell stepped down as varsity girls soccer coach. Mitchell started the program at DHS and guided the Eagles to the state playoffs in 2019.
