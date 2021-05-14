This is an opinion piece.
President Joe Biden is a gaffe machine. He said so himself. More often than not, he’ll say the wrong thing, the right thing the wrong way or simply let his thoughts trail off and not even finish the sentence. Usually these misspeaks and verbal fumbles make great comedy, except now we aren’t the only ones laughing.
America has had weak leaders before, but hardly one so absent minded and obviously inept at a time when the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Recently, more than 126 retired military generals and admirals penned an open letter to Biden highlighting the most significant threats — both foreign and domestic — facing America, not the least of which is the president’s questionable mental capacity.
“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored,” the letter read. “He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night. Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command.”
The question of who is really in charge at the White House has been on the minds of many since even before Biden moved in. Whenever he managed to string together a cogent sentence during his campaign, it was little more than leftest sloganeering with vague talk of “uniting” tacked on at the end. His ability to adopt whatever idea is most radical is not unique among today’s politicians, but something’s different about Biden. He’s moved quickly to enact countless executive orders and unpopular policy, so quickly in fact it belies his otherwise slow, senile demeanor. It really makes you wonder which puppet master has their hand up his back.
The military leaders also underscored other potential and current crises in the letter such as open borders, the rise of China, attacks on the 1st amendment, the “flawed” Iran Nuclear Deal, closing the Keystone Pipeline, the injection of critical theory (both of race and gender) into the military and elsewhere, the degradation of the rule of law and the alarming cultural shift toward marxist authoritarianism. What all these problems have in common is that they were either caused or made worse by the president after just four months in office.
Lest you think I’m merely being partisan, Biden hasn’t been all bad. Inflation, gas shortages, fire in the Middle East aside, he’s handled the pandemic and the vaccine rollout fairly well, which is no small feat.
I could see his appeal when he was campaigning and wanted to believe all his talk of reuniting a fractured country. I will go as far as to say I gave him the benefit of the doubt. He had a real chance to do that (it wouldn’t have been that hard), but he chose, or was made to take, the exact opposite direction.
The open letter concludes: “The survival of our nation and its cherished freedoms, liberty and historic values are at stake. We urge all citizens to get involved now at the local, state and/or national level to elect political representatives who will act to save America, our constitutional republic, and hold those currently in office accountable.”
Maybe you’re still holding out hope for some of Biden’s agenda. Maybe you voted for him because the alternative was just too gross. But with threats to our freedom and way of life evolving, America needs — the world needs — a Commander in Chief that can evolve just as quickly, can make the hard decisions and instill the fear of God in our enemies through firm speech and action.
We’re stuck with Biden and/or Kamala Harris for a few more years, but some very important elections are nearer on the horizon. I pray all the above mentioned crises are resolved as soon as possible and that voters don’t have short memories.
Daniel Tayloris a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
