At this time, all Boaz Parks and Recreation Department facilities will remain closed until further notice with the exception of the Old Mill Park walking track.
Beginning Monday, the Old Mill Park walking track will be open to walkers/runners Monday through Saturday from 6-10 a.m. and closed on Sunday.
This does not include the playground or splash pad.
The walking track will be available to individuals with the understanding that all participants must be in compliance with any COVID-19 related guidelines.
The department encourages walkers/runners to wear a mask or face covering and to keep a 6-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
Occupancy will be kept to a minimum as the department strives for a safe and healthy environment for all.
