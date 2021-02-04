As the postseason kicks off next week, the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final prep basketball polls of the season late Wednesday night, and with it, five teams from the Sand Mountain area were among those ranked.
On the girl's side, Albertville remained the lone girl's squad to appear in this week's rankings, checking in at No. 6 in Class 5A, going 2-1 since the previous rankings to maintain their spot among 5A's best teams.
On the boy's side, four teams finish the season ranked in their respective class polls, with on team in 7A, one team in 5A, and a pair of teams in 3A receiving recognition.
Albertville comes in at No. 8 in this week's 7A rankings, down one spot from the previous week after a narrow loss to Sparkman last week Friday.
In the 5A ranks, the Guntersville boy's squad comes in at No. 4 for the second consecutive week after a 2-1 showing last week. The Wildcats picked up blowout wins over Madison County and Boaz, but dropped a road contest to ranked 7A Huntsville High in a game that was picked up on two days notice.
Two 3A teams check-in among the Top-6 in the final rankings, led by Fyffe at No. 3. The Red Devils fall one spot after a 2-1 week that included wins over 2A ranked teams in Sand Rock and Section, but a narrow loss to another 2A ranked team, North Sand Mountain.
Geraldine is the final ranked team on the boy's side, checking in at No. 6 in the polls. The Bulldogs went 3-0 following last week's poll, with blowout wins over Crossville, Ider, and Sardis.
The regular season comes to a close Friday, with area tournaments kicking off on Monday night. Six area teams, Boaz girls, Guntersville girls, Boaz boys, Guntersville boys, Fyffe boys, and the Geraldine boys, will host their area tournaments.
Teams in the ASWA polls are submitted by each area's sportswriters.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (25-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (26-3)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (24-3)
4. Foley (18-3)
5. Spain Park (20-9)
6. Auburn (14-4)
7. Sparkman (18-10)
8. Austin (15-8)
9. Fairhope (16-3)
10. Theodore (22-6)
Others nominated: Baker (15-9), Davidson (13-11), Dothan (9-6), Enterprise (11-7), Gadsden City (14-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (29-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (18-5)
3. Hartselle (20-2)
4. Eufaula (21-4)
5. Athens (14-4)
6. Mortimer Jordan (23-4)
7. Northridge (21-4)
8. Buckhorn (18-4)
9. Chelsea (20-5)
10. Madison Academy (12-10)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (8-7), Cullman (14-10), McAdory (14-12), Muscle Shoals (13-8), Oxford (20-6), Park Crossing (16-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (13-3)
2. Charles Henderson (12-2)
3. Pleasant Grove (24-5)
4. Carver-Birmingham (17-4)
5. Mae Jemison (15-8)
6. Guntersville (19-6)
7. LeFlore (15-7)
8. Ramsay (17-12)
9. Selma (8-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (9-10)
Others nominated: Fairfield (11-9), Headland (10-3), Lawrence Co. (16-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (16-3)
2. Priceville (21-8)
3. Jackson (24-2)
4. Rogers (21-7)
5. Deshler (20-9)
6. Williamson (14-2)
7. Handley (17-9)
8. St. James (16-6)
9. Hamilton (19-5)
10. Cherokee Co. (19-5)
Others nominated: Geneva (15-7), Good Hope (20-8), New Hope (14-5), Jacksonville (14-5), Oneonta (19-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (21-2)
2. Susan Moore (25-2)
3. Lauderdale Co. (17-4)
4. Collinsville (23-4)
5. Trinity (16-4)
6. Prattville Christian (21-5)
7. Winfield (20-3)
8. T.R. Miller (11-2)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-2)
10. Phil Campbell (23-5)
Others nominated: Elkmont (16-6), Ohatchee (11-4), Plainview (21-7), Sylvania (21-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Spring Garden (26-2)
2. Pisgah (17-6)
3. G.W. Long (14-0)
4. Hatton (19-3)
5. Midfield (16-6)
6. Geneva Co. (17-6)
7. St. Luke's (18-4)
8. Cold Springs (16-7)
9. Ider (19-10)
10. Tanner (15-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (20-8), Sand Rock (14-11).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (22-7)
2. Winterboro (20-0)
3. Samson (20-3)
4. Loachapoka (11-7)
5. Coosa Christian (20-3)
6. Marion Co. (23-7)
7. Florala (12-10)
8. R.A. Hubbard (9-4)
9. Pleasant Home (9-8)
10. Georgiana (12-10)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-11), Covenant Christian (12-3), Lindsay Lane (13-6).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Vestavia Hills (24-3)
2. Fairhope (23-1)
3. Oak Mountain (18-8)
4. Spain Park (22-6)
5. Hoover (17-7)
6. Huntsville (19-6)
7. Mary Montgomery (15-4)
8. Albertville (17-6)
9. Baker (15-8)
10. Enterprise (17-6)
Others nominated: Gadsden City (18-11), James Clemens (15-8), Jeff Davis (13-4), Sparkman (12-9), Thompson (13-10).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (23-2)
2. Mountain Brook (22-6)
3. Huffman (17-3)
4. Oxford (25-2)
5. Spanish Fort (20-3)
6. Clay-Chalkville (16-4)
7. Pinson Valley (18-3)
8. Eufaula (23-4)
9. Calera (15-7)
10. Shades Valley (11-8)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (21-8), Cullman (13-7), Hueytown (19-4), Park Crossing (12-4), Saraland (15-5), Scottsboro (20-3), Woodlawn (15-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (21-7)
2. Lee-Huntsville (9-1)
3. Talladega (16-3)
4. Guntersville (19-4)
5. Pleasant Grove (18-7)
6. Sylacauga (16-3)
7. Center Point (8-7)
8. Russellville (16-5)
9. Greenville (16-8)
10. Parker (11-8)
Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (17-11), Charles Henderson (18-7), Faith-Mobile (13-7), Lawrence Co. (17-6), LeFlore (12-7), Selma (8-3), Sipsey Valley (16-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (22-2)
2. Anniston (19-5)
3. White Plains (17-6)
4. Dallas Co. (10-4)
5. Brooks (16-7)
6. Good Hope (19-7)
7. St. Michael (15-10)
8. Westminster-Huntsville (15-6)
9. West Morgan (9-8)
10. Jacksonville (13-6)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (18-7), Deshler (19-9), Escambia Co. (10-11), Haleyville (19-8), Hamilton (18-9), West Limestone (10-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Cottage Hill (21-1)
2. Plainview (24-5)
3. Fyffe (19-5)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (11-4)
5. Piedmont (14-6)
6. Geraldine (20-5)
7. Chickasaw (14-5)
8. Mobile Christian (17-8)
9. Lauderdale Co. (18-5)
10. Opp (16-1)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-12), Catholic-Montgomery (15-5), Clements (13-9), Danville (15-8), Elkmont (14-7), Pike Co. (8-4), Providence Christian (15-6), Wicksburg (18-6), Winfield (20-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (20-6)
2. North Sand Mountain (21-5)
3. Clarke Co. (18-3)
4. Sand Rock (19-5)
5. Lanett (13-4)
6. Section (17-11)
7. Calhoun (12-7)
8. Cold Springs (18-5)
9. Spring Garden (17-8)
10. Geneva Co. (17-3)
Others nominated: Addison (17-11), Hatton (13-6), Westbrook Christian (17-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (13-7)
2. Autaugaville (23-0)
3. Ragland (18-5)
4. Florala (22-5)
5. Belgreen (19-2)
6. Pickens Co. (12-4)
7. Jacksonville Christian (15-6)
8. Skyline (18-8)
9. Brantley (13-5)
10. Covenant Christian (19-4)
Others nominated: Holy Spirit (10-6), Meek (14-8), Woodville (12-8).
