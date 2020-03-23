Who doesn’t love chicken, cream sauce and buttery crackers? I know we do in our house! To complete the meal, I add wild rice and a green veggie as the side. This casserole can be thrown together in about two minutes, if you use rotisserie chicken. Or, throw the chicken in the crock-pot with a little salt, pepper and garlic powder in the morning before leaving for work. Then, mix the casserole together when you get home.
Chicken Poppy Seed Casserole
Ingredients:
5 cups cooked shredded chicken
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
½ cup Greek yogurt
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 ½ tablespoons poppy seeds-divided
2 sleeves butter crackers-such as Ritz-crushed
½ cup butter melted
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Spray a 13x9 baking dish with cooking spray.
3. Mix chicken, mushroom soup, sour cream, yogurt, Worcestershire sauce and 1 tablespoon of poppy seeds together.
4. Pour into 13-by-9-inch baking dish.
5. Mix crackers and butter together.
6. Sprinkle over the top of the casserole with the ½ tablespoon of poppy seeds.
7. Bake for 30 minutes until bubbly.
8. Let set for 5 minutes and then enjoy.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother. Nothing says love to her more than filling the bellies of her loved ones and making great memories while doing it.
