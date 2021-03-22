With the 2022 midterm elections fast approaching, one man has already announced his candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives, District 29.
Mark Gidley, of Hokes Bluff, addressed the Sardis City Council Monday evening to explain why he would be a good candidate to fill State Rep. Becky Nordgren’s (R-Gadsden) house seat.
“I have a heart and passion for the values that I know we all hold dear as Alabamians and as Christians,” Gidley said “… I feel we are in a time and day when whatever door God opens, we must try to get involved to keep our government strong, our community strong and our values strong.”
If chosen to serve in Alabama’s congress, Gidley said his focus would be on making District 29 better, which would include fortifying infrastructure and improving schools and education.
“I’m very pro life, pro family and pro values that I believe represent this area,” he said.
Gidley had worked in the insurance business for nearly 20 years and has also been a full time pastor for just as long. He currently pastors Faith Worship Center in Glencoe.
“If God allows me the opportunity to serve, I want you to know that I will do my best to serve with integrity and character and do everything I can to make District 29 the best district it can be. I’m following in some great footsteps with Becky [Nordgren]. She’s done a great job.”
Nordgren was elected to District 29 in 2010. She defeated Jeff Overstreet in the Republican primary runoff for the position. Since no Democrat qualified for the seat, Nordgren is expected to become commissioner once the current commissioner’s term runs out. Once that happens, a special election will be needed to fill Nordgren’s vacant House seat, which is where Gidley hopes to triumph.
