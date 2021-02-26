Host Arab put visiting Boaz into an early hole the Pirates could never climb out of, sending the guests to an 8-4 defeat to their cross-county rivals Thursday evening.
The host Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two innings before the Pirates got on the board with a run in the third, but a four-run sixth inning for Arab sealed the deal, dropping Boaz to 3-3 on the season.
At the plate, Brandon Estes had a two-run single to lead the Pirates, while Andrew Nuss and Tyler Whaley each added RBIs.
On the mound, Keegan Woods and Bo Hester combined to fan eight for the Pirates.
Dakota NeSmith led the Arab attack with a two-run home run
