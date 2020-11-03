The Boaz community and Pirate family lost one of its giants Tuesday morning with the death of John Beck.
Funeral arrangements were pending at McRae Funeral Home in Boaz at The Reporter’s presstime Tuesday afternoon.
Beck moved his family to Boaz in 1977 when he became the Pirates’ head football coach. He stepped down in 1987 after 11 seasons.
Beck’s 1979 team is remembered as one of the greatest in school history. He guided the Pirates to a 10-0 record, including victories over Marshall County rivals Albertville, Arab, Douglas and Guntersville. Boaz recorded seven shutouts and outscored its opponents 263-19.
Beck’s 1984 squad posted an 8-3 record and earned the Pirates’ first state playoff berth.
Following his coaching days, he enjoyed a successful career as an administrator, including serving as principal of Douglas High School, Corley Elementary School and Boaz Intermediate School.
He devoted 41 years of his life to being an educator before retiring in December 2011. He was principal at BIS when he retired.
“Coach Beck was a Boaz Pirate through and through,” BHS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Patrick Williams said. “Many people do not know that in addition to him being our head football coach from 1977-87, he also started the women’s basketball program here in 1978-79 and coached them for their first four years of existence. He also coached the baseball team here for years.
“I know that Coach Beck was proud of the job he did as a coach, but he was more proud of the relationships he built with students and players. I never played for him, but was a basketball manager in the mid to late ’80s, and I got to work closely with him that way. I have some fond memories of sitting on his bench and the varsity bench with him and Coach Phil Ray.
“After he retired from school administration, Coach Beck never failed to encourage me in my job as a school administrator and athletic director. He always asked how things were going.
“I was blessed to see him at one of our last home football games this year, as his son Chris had brought him to sit in the car and watch. I got to tell him I love him and that we were about to run all over the Sardis Lions. He said, ‘I sure hope so, and I love you, too.’ That is a memory I won’t ever forget. As he always did, Coach Beck blessed me with that memory.
“I will really miss him, and so will Boaz High School.”
Boaz head football coach Jeremy Sullivan and Beck became friends, and he appreciated the support and encouragement he received from Beck.
“The Pirate family lost a great man this morning,” Sullivan tweeted Tuesday. “Condolences to Coach Beck’s family.
“Coach was great to me from the minute I got here. I will miss the wise advice he would give on his practice visits. He will be greatly missed by this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.