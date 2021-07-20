Boaz Fire and Police remained on the scene for several hours following a traffic accident that resulted in a large diesel spill Monday night.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 431 were closed at about 8:15 p.m. following a wreck between a semi and a second vehicle near Seay Avenue.
Lt. Blake Farmer said an estimated 100-150 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.
Two victims in the accident were transported to Marshall Medical Center South with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Attempts to reach Boaz Police for more information on the wreck were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Seven members of the Boaz Fire and Rescue Department and four police officers responded to the accident and spill.
The roadway was closed until about 2:30 a.m. after Autows Towing towed the damaged semi, spread sand to contain the diesel spill and did subsequent hazardous materials cleanup. Autows is state certified to handle haz-mat cleanup, Farmer said.
Marshall County Emergency Management Agency was notified of the situation, according to fire officials.
