Fresh of a NAIA All-American campaign during his junior season at Faulkner University, former Guntersville standout CJ Williamson is moving back to north Alabama, and will be joining the University of Alabama-Huntsville basketball program, according to a tweet he posted Monday afternoon.
“After talking it over with my family, who has been a huge supporter, and been in my corner since the beginning. I would like to announce I am committing and finishing my education and basketball career with Coach Schulman and the UAH Chargers!,” the post stated.
Williamson recently made the second team All-American squad for Faulkner, helping the Eagles to a 26-3 record featuring the SSAC regular season and tournament championship and a Round of 16 appearance in the national tournament.
Williamson is no stranger to the All-American list, having been named third team last season. The Gunner from Guntersville led Faulkner with 18.84 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.52 steals per game. This is not the first time Williamson has garnered the national spotlight this year, winning National Player of the Week honors for his performance as Battle at the Beach MVP averaging 29.3 points and 10 boards over the three-game event. Williamson adds this award to his trophy shelf with the 2020-21 SSAC Co-Player of the Year award and the 2019-20 SSAC Newcomer of the Year.
The Eagles qualified for the NAIA tournament, winning their opening round game against Warner University 106-73, before falling to the University of Jamestown, 88-83, at the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City.
In those games, Williamson scored a team-high 24 points against Warner, going 8 of 14 from the field, and then against Jamestown racked up 28 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in the losing effort.
Williamson will join a loaded UAH program, that will now feature three players from the Sand Mountain area.
The Chargers went 15-4 last season, including 12-1 in conference play, qualifying for the NCAA Division 2 South Regional, where they reached the Round of 16 before falling to No. 1 Flagler University.
Other area standouts on the UAH roster including the duo of Dillon and Dane Harding, both from Albertville.
