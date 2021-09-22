The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are proud to award the Player of the Week Award for Week 4, to Isaac Henderson of the Albertville Aggies.
Henderson, a junior linebacker and running back for the Aggies, had a big hand in all three phases last Thursday night, helping the Aggies pick up their first win of the season, 34-27 over Grissom. Henderson bookended the win by getting a sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery on the first defensive series, then went on to post 11 tackles more tackles, one of them for loss, before capping the game with the 33-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game-winner, then following it up with the recovery of an onside kick to seal the win.
In addition to being on the football team, Henderson is a member of the Albertville basketball and golf teams.
“Ever since January, Isaac has been here every day and has worked extremely hard,” Albertville coach Chip English said. “He didn’t miss a day over the summer, he’s in every meeting, he’s in every rep, and when you have a guy like that who wants to get better every day, good things happen.”
Against Grissom on Thursday, Henderson opened the game defensively with a bang, getting into the Tiger backfield and on one play sacking the quarterback, forcing a fumble, and recovering the fumble at the 13-yard line, leading to an Aggie touchdown on their first play on offense.
“It’s huge,” English said of the play. “A turnover can keep people in it or it can let it get away from you, and getting that turnover early was big for us to get some momentum in the first half and to get a lead on them. Incredible play going through and not only getting the forced fumble, but the fumble recovery. It was a good tone setter for the defense.”
As the game moved into crunch time, English and the offense showed their trust in Henderson with him getting the offense’s final three carries of the game in Grissom territory, including a 3rd and 3 from the Grissom 33, where he burst through the line and into the end zone for what proved to be the winning margin. Henderson finished with 40 rushing yards, all on the Aggies’ final offensive series.
“It’s a level of trust that we have in a player like him, not only defensively but offensively too,” English said. “He has a background of running the ball, and we felt confident that not only could he hold the ball, but that he could get first downs, and he showed some vision in popping that last one.”
After Grissom pulled within a touchdown following Henderson’s score, he put the game on ice by handling a bouncing ball on an onside kick attempt to secure the victory.
Henderson and the Aggies will return home this Friday to host neighboring rival Boaz at 7 p.m.
HONORABLE MENTION
Givenchy Dorival, Albertville – 110 total yards of offense, 3 touchdowns
Cole McCarty, Guntersville – 13 of 18, 226 passing yards, 52 rushing yards, 5 total touchdowns in 58-6 win over Douglas
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville – 6 catches, 151 yards, 3 touchdowns
Carter Lambert, Boaz – 8 of 12, 76 passing yards, 131 rushing yards, 4 total touchdowns in 28-0 win at Sardis
Caleb Hall, Geraldine – 119 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 6 tackles in 26-20 win over No. 4 Plainview
