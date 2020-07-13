MONTGOMERY – Ahead of the July 14 primary runoff election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill reminds Alabama voters that today is the last day to return an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots can be delivered in-person to the county Absentee Election Manager. Absentee ballots should be returned by the close of business in order to be counted.
If returned by mail, absentee ballots must be postmarked by today and received by noon on election day in order to be counted.
“After extending the opportunity for anyone concerned about COVID-19 to apply for and cast an absentee ballot, we have seen 43,693 absentee ballots applied for and look forward to their successful return as Alabama voters continue to voice their opinions in the elections process,” Secretary of State John H. Merrill stated.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 14 for any eligible voter who wishes to vote in person.
To check your registration or polling place, visit AlabamaVotes.gov or call (334) 242-7200.
