On Friday, the five school districts in Marshall County released a joint statement regarding the recent increase in cases of COVID-19. The schools said they would continue to hold in-person learning for now while they monitor the situation.
Whether or not that changes will be up to each school based on the number of cases.
Read the full statement bellow:
The following is a joint statement from all five school districts in Marshall County including Albertville City Schools, Arab City Schools, Boaz City Schools, Marshall County Schools, The Schools of Guntersville:
We are continuing to closely monitor factors relative to COVID-19. Each school system has a solid plan in place, and is updated as ADPH guidelines change. In addition, the ADPH COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard is a color-coded system based on limited factors. It is one tool of many that may be used when making a decision to close schools such as: communications with local health officials, EMA, the number of cases in each school, and the number of staff required to isolate due to close contact, etc.
With the latest increase in COVID-19 cases, decisions will be made relative to the number of cases and reflective to the needs of each individual school. Based on the information gathered, at this point, we will continue traditional in-person learning until these factors change.
We are very proud of the work of our students and staff. Everyone involved is being challenged like never before. Our priority is to continue to safeguard our staff, students, and the community. This decision is never negotiable.
We will continue to practice preventive behaviors with the daily symptom checks, cleaning, sanitizing, and personal protection measures.
We will always make decisions in the best interest of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.