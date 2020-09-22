MUB of Albertville aids Fairhope after Hurricane Sally

Electric Cities of Alabama (ECA), through its mutual aid efforts, has coordinated the deployment of 18 public power utilities from throughout Alabama, Florida and Louisiana to south Alabama to assist in power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.
Hurricane Sally made landfall as a category 2 storm along Alabama’s gulf coast early last Wednesday morning, bringing with it dangerous storm surges, flooding and damaging winds. At peak, Alabama’s municipal utilities had more than 56,000 customer power outages.
Crews began rolling out Wednesday morning in route to Fairhope, Riviera Utilities, Foley, Evergreen and Robertsdale, said Jonathan Hand, Executive Director, ECA. ECA serves as the mutual aid coordinator for 36 municipal electric utilities across the state of Alabama. ECA has an established mutual aid program through which member cities aid fellow member cities. Should the need arise, ECA coordinates all out-of-state requests and response to natural disasters.
“I am so thankful for the hardworking men and women who work for municipally owned electric utilities throughout our state,” said Jon Hand, executive director of ECA. “When disaster hits, it’s reassuring to know there are public power utilities ready and willing to lend a helping hand.”
The Municipal Utilities Board of the City of Albertville (MUB) focused its efforts with the City of Fairhope. MUB’s crew worked 14-hour days in order to restore power. Crew foreman, Heath Adams, said his crew was eager to help in the aftermath of the storms. “As linemen, we understand how tough it can be to restore your electrical system after a storm of this magnitude. You need the help of neighboring utilities to get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible. We’ve been on the receiving end of this help in the past and are always happy to return the favor whenever possible.”
Public power utilities assisting in south Alabama include: Cullman Power Board; City of Troy Utilities; Huntsville Utilities; Municipal Utilities Board of the City of Albertville; Utilities Board of Andalusia; Dothan Utilities; Decatur Utilities; Guntersville Electric Board; Opelika Power Services; Utilities Board of Tuskegee; Russellville Electric Board; Scottsboro Electric Power Board; Tallahassee, Florida; The Utilities Commission of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA), Florida; Gainesville, Florida; Orlando Utilities Commission, Florida; Lafayette Utilities System, Louisiana; Florida Municipal Electric Association; and American Public Power Association.
