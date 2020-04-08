Marshall County residents are encouraged to call 211 for information and resources available in our community related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Operators at 211 are trained professionals with experience fielding questions and providing fact-based answers.
211 connects callers with local community services such as food, shelter, counseling, employment assistance, senior services, volunteering opportunities and more.
If providing services in the area for those in need or need volunteers for a program and would like to be added to the list of resources, please call 256-582-0506 or email info@unitedwaymarshall.org.
