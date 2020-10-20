The performance of junior running back Logan Pate is a major reason why fifth-ranked Guntersville owns the second-highest scoring offense among the state’s Class 5A football teams.
Pate rushed 19 times for 221 yards and a career-best six touchdowns, propelling the unbeaten Wildcats to a 56-14 smashing of Boaz on Oct. 16. For his performance, he earned The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award.
He scored on runs of 1, 80 and 51 yards in the first quarter. He added 6-yard and 1-yard scoring runs in the second period and capped off his night with a 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Pate finished a touchdown short of tying Jordan Bentley’s school record of seven touchdowns, which he achieved in a 2015 triumph over Madison County.
Other top performances from the weekend’s games were:
Guntersville Wildcats
Sophomore quarterback Cole McCarty completed 13-of-15 passes for 229 yards, including a 10-yard TD pass to Cooper Davidson, in the victory over Boaz, which clinched the 5A, Region 7 title.
Davidson also returned an interception 5 yards for a touchdown.
For the season, McCarty is 102-of-129 for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s completed 79.1 percent of his passes and thrown only two interceptions.
“It was good to go on the road and get a big county and region win against Boaz,” GHS head coach Lance Reese said. “Being the Region 7 champion will ensure that our first-round playoff game will be at home.
“We had a big night with over 500 yards of offense. Cole threw the ball well, and we had four different receivers with multiple catches. Pate had his biggest rushing game of the year. The offensive line has to be blocking well when we have that type of success.
“Boaz has a strong running game. I thought we played a physical game on defense. Ben Biddle was our leading tackler with 10. Miller Kutner had eight tackles, and he did a good job of pressuring the quarterback.
“Brandon Fussell played well at safety. Cooper Davidson had a big play with his pick-six in the first half. Pablo Rios was perfect on his extra points, and he also kicked off well.”
Reese guided GHS to its third region championship during his tenure as head coach.
The Wildcats conclude Region 7 play on Friday night by hosting West Point.
“We have a big test this week with a good West Point team,” Reese said. “They have won their last three games and have secured a playoff spot.
“West Point has a big quarterback who is probably the best one we have seen so far this year. Homecoming is always a fun week for all of the students, but we need to be sure to keep our focus on the game.”
Fyffe Red Devils
Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe won its 56th consecutive regular-season game by routing Geraldine 51-7 to secure the Region 7 championship.
It’s the 13th region title in head coach Paul Benefield’s 24 years at Fyffe. His teams also won three area crowns from 1997-99 before region play started in 2000.
Senior quarterback Hunter Gillilan led a Fyffe attack that generated 495 yards total offense. He rushed 11 times for 129 yards and touchdowns of 7 and 10 yards, and he threw a 14-yard TD pass to Malichi Mize.
The Red Devils, who feature the No. 1 scoring defense in 3A, limited Geraldine to 158 yards total offense. Kyle Dukes grabbed an interception that set up a short Fyffe scoring drive.
Brodie Hicks topped Fyffe with 10 tackles, followed by Austin Mulligan with eight.
Albertville Aggies
Senior quarterback Ben Allen completed 22-of-34 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards and two TDs in a 52-21 setback to 7A, No. 8 Austin of Decatur.
For the season, Allen is 168-of-245 passing for 1,751 yards and eight touchdowns.
Asbury Rams
Dante Broussard rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 40-19 loss to Collinsville in a 3A, Region 7 matchup.
Boaz Pirates
Kadin Bennefield ran for 102 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 17 yards in a 56-14 loss to unbeaten Guntersville.
For the season, Bennefield has 172 carries for 1,001 yards and 24 touchdowns.
West End Patriots
Hunter Tucker and Trevor Willett each finished with 11 tackles to lead West End’s defense in a 31-28 loss to Southeastern. Jake Edwards finished with 10 tackles.
Edwards added a tackle for a loss and one sack, and Willett made a tackle for a loss.
Marty Wooten threw for 184 yards and two scores, and Isaiah Roberson ran 23 times for 168 yards and two TDs.
