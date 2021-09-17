Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims kicked off his reelection campaign Thursday night.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth endorsed Sims, saying Sims is respected by other law enforcement officials from across the state for his work turning around the Sheriff’s Office and jail.
“It brings a smile to my face when I remember how embarrassed I was before you brought integrity back to the job,” Ainsworth said.
“I 100 % endorse you. I’m proud of the job you are doing and will do in the future.”
Sims is currently running unopposed.
Sims spoke before a packed house at the Guntersville Senior Center.
“I’m humbled at all the support here,” Sims said.
“I thank God for allowing me to serve the people of Marshall County as your sheriff. I thank my wife. She’s the real politician in the family. She is my rock and keeps me grounded.
“The sheriff’s office was not in the best shape when I took office. Without the staff I have we couldn’t have kept the sheriff’s office going and doing the job we are doing.
“I want to thank all the employees personally.”
Ainsworth said he is frustrated with the way some people treat police and sworn law enforcement officers across the country.
“My parents taught me to treat policemen with respect,” he said. “They put their lives on the line to protect each and every one of us. Phil does that as well every day.”
Sims said even though his first term is nearly up, it feels like he was sworn in only yesterday.
“We’ve done a whole lot since then,” Sims said.
“We have 14 school resource officers. I’m really big on that and am proud of having been able to put a full staff of SROs out there.
“We have inmates out cleaning the roads. All our deputies have the equipment they didn’t have but needed.
“We have a lot more to do but we will get there.”
Sims said plans to implement a citizen’s firearm academy and create a K9 division are in the works and will be complete within a few months.
“In 1993, when I first put on my badge from the sheriff’s department, I was fresh out of college and thought I knew it all,” Sims recalled.
“Something told me that day that I would be sheriff one day. And here I am.
“God has his ways and we are all part of his plan.”
Sims vowed to do all he could for the people he serves in Marshall County.
“I will stand up for Marshall County, the Attorney General, the Governor and more,” he said. “I will fight for the people of Marshall County. I will fight for the constitution.
“I’ve had people ask me recently if I was going to run for reelection.
“Let there be no doubt .. I’m running for reelection and I need your vote.”
