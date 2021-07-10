After Thursday morning’s practice against Buckhorn High School, Guntersville head coach Lance Reese walked off the field and remarked to an assistant that if the Wildcats needed to, they might be ready to play next week.
With 13 returning starters and the top three coaches being in place for more than a decade, the Wildcats know what’s expected of them when they take the field for summer practices, and allows the team to jump right into workouts.
Reese will be entering his 12th year in charge of the Wildcats this fall, while offensive coordinator Chris Canady has been in that position since Reese took over, and defensive coordinator Ryan Thomas will be in his 10th season come the fall.
Add it all up, and it takes a lot of the work off of Reese’s shoulders, and allows the team to focus on getting the players ready for the start of fall camp.
“It helps tremendously,” Reese said of the continuity he’s enjoyed on his staff. “I’ve been the head coach 11 years, and Coach Canady the OC has been with me all 11, and Coach Thomas the defensive coordinator has been with me for 10, and then we have several others who have been with us for seven or eight years.
“It’s really good. They know what we expect, you can get more coaching done because when you have new guys, you have to coach the coaches and then go coach the players. But those guys know what to expect, know what the standard is, know what it takes to win here, so as a head coach to have experienced assistants, it makes my job much easier.”
The wealth of coaching experience and helping get things into gear quicker is needed for the Wildcats who had a no-contact spring due to adding a fall jamboree against Fort Payne after the AHSAA allowed teams to add a fall jamboree, even if they have a Week 0 game on the schedule. That fall jamboree also makes for an abbreviated summer, with just three weeks of padded practice before getting into games, making the importance of being prepared ahead of time that much more important.
That was on display Thursday with the Wildcats getting in practice in all three phases against Buckhorn, opening with 7-on-7s, transitioning into 11-on-11, and even sprinkling in special teams practice with PATs, kickoffs, and punts, something Reese said the team and staff have made a priority during the build to full-padded practices at the end of the month, and into the first game of the season.
“I’m happy with where we are,” Reese said of the summer so far. “The big thing today was being able to line up and get in and out of the huddle with a little bit of urgency, and things like that.
“When you’re doing it in practice against dummies it’s kind of easy, even though there weren’t a lot of people there (Thursday), it was enough where it felt different. We were in the stadium, and any time you can have a game-type atmosphere, it’s good, especially for those new guys. We tried to work some guys in to try and find some depth because you can never have too many good football players. This is the first time we’ve filmed anything this summer, so we’re anxious to watch the film, review it, go over it Monday, and when Lawrence County comes we hope to improve it.”
While the staff boasts tons of experience, it does have new blood on it this year in the form of Andy Petty, a former Wildcat standout, and Aaron Moss, who will be helping with receivers and defensive backs, two younger guys who Reese has commended for the energy they’ve brought to the coaching staff, and their ability to relate to the players with the more recent playing experiences.
Another veteran assistant coach is Shannon Cahill, a star receiver on the Wildcats’ 2006 Class 4A state championship squad. Cahill and Petty have first-hand knowledge of what it takes to win at Guntersville.
“It helps a lot for them to be able to do that,” Reese said of the young coaches. “It’s good for the players to see guys that have had success and played here in the past. Winning isn’t something we started since I’ve been the head coach, we’ve kind of got a tradition here at Guntersville, so it’s good to keep that tradition going, and that’s something we take a lot of pride in to try and keep it going, because when you’re used to winning there’s pressure to keep that alive, and we want to expect to win every time we take the field.”
But above all else, Reese said that he hopes the blend of youth and experience on the staff, and the roster, will help the team improve and take the next step this season, a tall task after an undefeated regular season a year ago.
“It’s good to have experience, but it’s good to have younger guys, and we’re glad to have them,” Reese concluded. “They bring a lot of excitement. It’s good to bring in the young guys, a lot of enthusiasm, but we feel good about the continuity of the staff, we’re glad to have them and we’ll just try and be better this year.”
Guntersville is set to open the regular season on August 19 in Montgomery at the Kickoff Classic, played in the Cramton Bowl against defending 4A state champion Handley.
