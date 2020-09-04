Thursday, September 10
• The NACC Foundation’s annual Mustang Scramble golf tournament and golf ball drop will be at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock. This year, teams will tee off at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.nacc.edu.
Friday, September 11
• The Frank L. Bradford Chapter 18 of Marshall County is having is 10th annual disabled American veterans charity golf tournament at Gunter’s Landing Golf Course. Shotgun tee off is at noon. To sign up or sponor a hole, call 256-558-5851.
Saturday, September 12
• The Albertville Fire Department is having a charity golf tournament at Big Spring Lake Golf Course. Morning tee time is at 9, and afternoon tee time is at 1:30.
Tuesday, September 15
• United Way of Marshall County is having its 23rd annual Day of Caring. To register, visit unitedwaymarshall.org/dayofcaring. There will be no breakfast this year due to the coronavirus.
Monday, September 21
• Marshall Baptist Association is having an executive committee meeting at 7 p.m. at Albertville First Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.