GERALDINE — Jeremy Smith’s first season as head coach saw the Geraldine varsity boys add another area tournament championship to the school’s rich basketball tradition.
Kaejuan Hatley’s 20 points paced a quartet of Bulldogs who scored in double figures Friday night, propelling them to an 82-48 rout of Collinsville in the Class 3A, Area 12 finals at Nix Gymnasium.
Tournament most valuable player Colt Lusher scored 13, Griffin Knight 11 and Ridge Berry 10 for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 23-4 on the season.
Geraldine hosts No. 3 Fyffe in the sub-regional playoffs Tuesday night.
“I thought we did what we needed to do and took care of business,” Smith said of the area finals. “I thought eventually our pressure would just kind of wear on them. Faster, faster … that’s what I kept telling the boys over and over, because I thought our depth would catch up with them at the end.
“Defensively, I thought we did a good job on Colton [Wills]. That was kind of really what we were focused on.”
Wills led Collinsville with 14 points, netting nine of them in the first period. Alex Garcia contributed nine and Malachi Orr eight.
The Bulldogs seized command in the opening quarter. They torched the net for 25 points, including five 3-pointers — one each by Connor Johnson, Lusher, Colvin, Carlos Mann and Berry.
Lusher netted 11 points in the first period, which ended with Geraldine in front 25-13.
Hatley collected 10 points in the second period, which helped GHS build a 45-30 halftime advantage.
Geraldine turned the game into a rout behind a 27-point third quarter. Coach Smith’s son, Redick, an eighth-grader, came off the bench and buried three treys in the quarter.
The Bulldogs owned a 72-39 lead at the final rest stop.
“Defensively, I thought Colt did an unbelievable job with Colton for the most part,” Smith said of Lusher. “Then offensively, he turned it up to another level tonight. I saw spurts of what I’ve been wanting him to do all year.
“Kaejuan Hatley played really well offensively and was able to get to the hole. That’s what I like about this team is we’re so good all around. We’re able to hurt you in a bunch of different ways. When you can do six or seven different things offensively, you’re pretty hard to guard.”
Seven different Bulldogs combined to hit 12 treys. Collinsville made only three 3-pointers.
The Panthers travel to No. 2 Plainview in Tuesday’s sub-regional playoffs.
Members of the Area 12 all-tournament team were:
Geraldine — Lusher, Hatley, Colvin and Berry
Collinsville — Wills and Orr
Hokes Bluff — Jordan Presley
Glencoe — Nolan Fairley
